Rising values erode housing affordability in Waco's inner city

Veronica Hernandez initially missed the sticker shock when she received a notice in April from the McLennan County Appraisal District regarding the value of her family’s Habitat for Humanity house.

The modest volunteer-built house in the 2600 block of Cumberland Avenue was now valued at $224,370, well over double its value just two years ago.

Somehow that notice ended up unread in the trash.

“I threw it away,” said Hernandez, who lives with her husband, Juqin, and their five children. “I figured Habitat deals with all that. But I stay in touch with a lot of Habitat homeowners and they were reaching out: ‘What’s yours?’ I said I don’t know because I didn’t look it up.”

She marched down to the appraisal district and got the news that the appraisal could add hundreds of dollars to her tax bill this year, and even more in coming years as yearly increase caps expire.

“I said, ‘Oh my gosh, did you know I’m living in a Habitat home? It’s supposed to be affordable,’” she said.

Hernandez, who plans to protest her numbers, is not alone in contending with a huge upswing in home values in Waco’s inner city.

Appraisal increases this year are widespread across the county and the state, reflecting a seller’s real estate market, appraisal officials say.

But the burden has fallen especially hard on older neighborhoods — East, North and South Waco — where homeownership and income are relatively low and residents are more likely to be Black or Hispanic.

Housing officials with the city of Waco and the three major local nonprofit homebuilders agree that rising tax values pose a serious threat to affordable homeownership, which is already under pressure from rising costs of construction and land acquisition.

“It’s a struggle, a huge struggle,” Waco Habitat for Humanity Executive Director John Alexander said. “If you’ve got a $30,000 income and taxes go up $1,000, that’s a big portion of your income.”

Another nonprofit homebuilder, Grassroots Community Development, will partner with other organizations for two workshops to help residents prepare to protest their property values. The first will be 6-7:30 p.m. Monday at Carver Park Baptist Church, 1020 Herring Ave. A bilingual workshop is set for 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday at the South Waco Recreation Center, 2815 Speight Ave.

The deadline to sign up to protest property values is the later of May 16 or 30 days from the date of receiving an appraisal notice.

Lower-income areas of the county tended to see a faster rate of value growth this year, according to preliminary numbers from the appraisal district.

Waco Independent School District, which encompasses Waco’s inner city, and La Vega ISD, also a lower-income area, saw owner-occupied home values increase more than the county as a whole.

Residential property values increased by about 46% in the Northeast Riverside Neighborhood Association area around Elm Avenue, as well as across the Brazos River in the Brook Oaks neighborhood. Census data show those are among the lowest-income areas in McLennan County.

Nonprofits that build houses using city and federal funds have watched as homes they built in those areas have appreciated wildly.

One house that Grassroots built in the 1300 block of North Fifth Street is now valued $255,450, up 159% in two years. In East Waco near Wilbert Austin Park, Neighborworks Waco is finishing the last of 12 modest-size homes in the Legacy Square subdivision. On average, those homes have appreciated from $113,129 to $190,125 in two years, an increase of 68%.

Neighborworks Waco CEO Roy Nash said the nonprofit uses federal programs such as down payment assistance to help homebuyers whose incomes fall below the area’s median, and it also builds some housing without subsidies. Increasingly, the lower-income buyers are getting squeezed out both by construction costs and ongoing expenses.

“It’s a huge challenge,” Nash said. “A lot of people are concerned about what it takes to put somebody in a house. We’re concerned about what it takes for long-term viability.”

State law provides some relief by capping the taxable portion of the appraisal at a 10% increase per year, though the tax bill will continue to rise each year until it catches up to the appraised value. In addition, a state constitutional amendment on the ballot Saturday aims to increase school homestead exemptions from $25,000 to $40,000.

And whatever the appraisal, area taxing entities ultimately have the responsibility of determining how much tax is paid by setting the tax rate.

Grassroots Executive Director Mike Stone said the rising property rates in general reflect market forces, and on the positive side, those who want to sell their homes can benefit from that market.

But he said the rise in prices is mainly due to scarcity, and that means it is hard to put families in homes.

“It’s just frustrating for us because you have sales driving these appraisals," Stone said. "In this last year, if you found a house, people were having to overbid to get them. That’s affected all of us. … I’ve talked to people who just couldn’t find a house. People are just outbidding them before they get a chance.”

Joe Don Bobbitt, chief appraiser for the McLennan County Appraisal District, said he agrees Waco is suffering from a housing shortage, and he believes the conversion of older inner-city homes to high-priced short-term rentals has exacerbated that shortage.

He said those who live in homes built by nonprofit builders should meet with an appraiser, who may be able to recalculate the home value based on the discounted original price of the home.

Tanika Maye, who lives with her family in a Grassroots home on Renick Street near J.H. Hines Elementary School, said she believes gentrification is driving property value increases in the Elm Avenue corridor.

She is deciding whether to challenge her home value, which has increased from $73,220 in 2017 to $126,380 last year to $182,880 this year.

She said she loves her 1,210-square-foot home, nestled in a street full of aging rent houses and empty cottages, and her monthly payment of $750 is less than apartment rent she formerly paid. But she said the appraisal is unrealistic.

“It’s nice to have my house valued at that much, but if it was to sell tomorrow, no one would buy it at that price," Maye said.

Maye’s husband, a city convention employee, wanted to move to East Waco, where he grew up and where his mother lives now. Maye enjoys the neighborhood — the public library, Rapoport Academy where her daughters formerly attended, and the retired Paul Quinn College administrator who greets them as he works in his yard.

“My kids know (Elm Avenue boutique owner) Ms. Marilyn Banks. They know the barbers across the street at the Jockey Club,” she said. “Everybody knows everybody.”

But she said a wave of relatively upscale commercial development on Elm and new homes scattered in the surrounding neighborhood have changed the demographics of a historically Black neighborhood, and not necessarily for the better.

“People will be rude to our kids, and when they walk up and down the neighborhood and someone clutches their purse, that’s very hurtful,” Maye said.

She said housing speculators drive through her neighborhood looking for properties to buy.

“We had a situation where someone pulled up and said, ‘Who are you renting from?’ I’m like, what do you mean who are we renting from? This is mine. Why do they think I can’t have it?”

Maye said she fears gentrification will raise home prices, rents and taxes to a level that will eventually force out longtime residents.

Waco Deputy City Manager Deidra Emerson, whose oversight includes housing programs, said those concerns are real. A study released this spring as part of the city’s strategic housing plan lists “addressing displacement in gentrifying neighborhoods” as a priority.

Emerson said she and other city officials want to ensure the “legacy” residents of historically Black East Waco are not pushed out.

“We are looking at opportunities to create pathways for individuals who are legacy residents, who have lived in that neighborhood and have a desire to move back into that neighborhood,” she said.

Emerson said the city wants to encourage homeowners to take advantage of the protest process and homestead exemptions, as well as a partial city tax abatement for new inner-city housing.

She said taxes are a threat to homeownership, especially when owners of older homes die without a will, leaving an unclear title and a tax bill that may escalate until it has to be sold in a tax foreclosure sale.

She said the city-created nonprofit Prosper Waco is looking at a “title clearing” program to help protect those family assets.

But Emerson said making homeownership affordable will take many approaches, including improving area wages. The city is in discussions with the housing nonprofits about increasing down payment assistance and providing more city-subsidized infrastructure for inner-city housing. She said the city is also looking to help the nonprofits find buildable lots at an affordable price.

Alexander, the Habitat director, said lot prices, once a minor consideration, have become a big part of the cost of a Habitat house.

He said Habitat officials are helping their clients prepare to protest their values by collecting evidence to show the true value of the home. But the protests can only bring down the value so much.

“People come into our office, and we help them gather documents,” Alexander said. “But part of the reality is that house prices are going up. … The bottom line is that it’s a struggle for our homeowners when they’re getting a tax increase on a limited budget.”

