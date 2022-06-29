Riverfront, Baylor basketball arena get Plan Commission green light

Planning and zoning amendments for Baylor's new basketball arena and two acres of public-private riverfront development are headed to the Waco City Council after winning approval Tuesday from the Plan Commission.

The unanimous approval is another green light for the the $213 million basketball arena near University Parks Drive, and for the adjacent development planned by the city of Waco and Catalyst Urban Development. The Plan Commission recommendations will go to the council Aug. 2 for approval.

The arena site, which also includes a city-sponsored hotel and parking garage development off of Clay Avenue, is set to be rezoned from C-2, or community commercial, to O-2, or office-residential.

The commission also approved an expanded and revised concept plan for the Brazos Riverfront project that the city and Catalyst are already developing between Clay and Jackson Avenues.

Catalyst is building multistory housing, retail and structured parking around University Parks and Webster Avenue and preserving an oak grove for a farmers market and park.

Those plans have expanded by two acres, extending toward Clay Avenue to complement the new basketball arena.

Waco planning services manager Beatriz Wharton told the commission that the expanded development will include an additional parking garage, multifamily, shops and restaurants, including two destination restaurants directly on the Brazos River.

The end of Clay Avenue will be rerouted around the farmers market plaza to connect with Webster Avenue.

Paris Rutherford, co-founder of Catalyst, said the changes are meant to create a more simplified network in the Riverfront project and tie it to the arena site.

“We expanded the concept plan for the zoning,” Rutherford said. “It helps tie all the blocks together and working in concert with what’s happening across the street with what the city and Baylor are doing.”

The development along Waco’s riverfront has been in the works since 2018 as part of the city’s efforts to revitalize downtown Waco. The scope of the project grew last year as city and Baylor University officials negotiated a plan to build the new basketball arena downtown rather than next to the Ferrell Center, as had been originally proposed.

The combined riverfront developments have been approved for $73 million in downtown Tax Increment Financing Zone funding, including $34 million for the 7,500-seat arena itself.

The TIF funding will also cover structured parking, road and sidewalk improvements and a rebuilt riverwalk. The TIF Zone uses a portion of property taxes collected within the zone to fund downtown improvements.

Construction is currently underway on the arena, which is expected to open for games in January 2024. Construction on the two riverfront restaurants is expected to begin in July 2023 and end in 2025, with construction on other developments expected to begin in 2025 and stretch as far as 2028.

