The deadline has been extended by eight months for the first phase of Catalyst Urban Development's mixed-use Riverfront project, Assistant City Manager Paul Cain said. However, if phase one does not meet its new October due date — with Lake Brazos Park removed from the original scope — the city could impose financial penalties on Catalyst.

Between the city and the city's tax-funded downtown Tax Increment Financing Zone, the whole development will receive some $137.7 million in public funding from 2018 to 2028. Some $97.7 million will go to infrastructure, riverwalk improvements and 870 public parking spaces across three garages, Cain said. The total also includes $15 million in land acquisitions, $18.8 million as a site selection incentive for Baylor University's basketball arena and $5.5 million in development incentives for Catalyst.

Catalyst's phase one includes 266 residential units, 6,000 square feet of retail space and the first of three parking garages, with 170 public parking spaces. The first garage is set back from University Parks Drive and Webster Avenue, toward the river and along the Union Pacific Railroad tracks. The city is paying about $5.7 million to Catalyst for its work on streets, sidewalks, utility infrastructure and the public spaces in the Webster garage.

Cain said finishing Webster Avenue is the major public improvement left to finish by October. The process includes repaving the road after replacing city utilities, and coordinating with Oncor, the area’s electrical transmission and distribution utility, as it bores under the Brazos River and moves electrical wires underground.

River Street, a connecting street bordering Lake Brazos Park from Webster Avenue to Clay Avenue, also awaits public works.

Cain said many factors have delayed the multi-use development’s completion since Catalyst's work started in spring 2020 on the city-owned riverfront site, including the pandemic in 2020, movement of a 54-inch sewer line to support the development and the announcement of the Paul and Alejandra Foster Pavilion’s addition to the scope in 2021. The $212 million Baylor basketball arena along the Brazos River just off University Parks is expected to host its first games in January and will also be able to serve as a concert venue.

Construction next to the river produces its own challenges, and Cain said workers had to pump water out of the ground to install stormwater box culverts running across University Parks and down toward the river as well. The culvert and sewer line installation are the reason for lasting road closures along University Parks Drive. Road work on University Parks is expected to start this summer.

Cain said he is sympathetic to the frustration surrounding the expanding timeline and persistent construction, but the project’s many moving parts and multiple contractors create an on-site logistical jungle. The space surrounding phase one’s development is crowded with workers, trailers, equipment and materials, he said.

“But when you understand all of the things that are going on here and how they all relate to one another, simple things like logistics … to more things like grades of roads and sites and what the elevation is going to be when they’re finished, and when you have two different contractors, sometimes three working on the same street, and two different civil engineers designing that, you can imagine the collaboration that has to happen to make all of this come together,” he said.

The scope of phase one has changed to exclude Lake Brazos Park improvements on the basis that making those improvements now would add to congestion in the area later, Cain said. The park is currently used to store materials and equipment as the area around it is developed.

He said the city will take over the park project at a later date, and the change creates a $571,000 surplus that will be reallocated.

The park was meant to welcome the Waco Downtown Farmers Market back to its riverfront home, but Cain said the market’s leadership has concerns about the plot’s visibility. Lake Brazos Park will be hidden from University Parks Drive once buildings go up around it, producing less foot traffic than the central downtown location, and markets may compete for space with events held at the Foster Pavilion, he said.

“Essentially it’s going to be surrounded by buildings,” Cain said of the park space. “It loses a lot of street visibility which they use to attract people to come to the farmers market. So once it’s built, if it were on Lake Brazos, as all the development around it occurs, it essentially will be hidden and tucked away in the back.”

Farmers Market Director Bethel Erickson said she was initially told told the market would be displaced for two years, but the new downtown location at Fifth Street and Webster Avenue in front of the McLennan County Courthouse has proven successful with great visibility and parking nearby.

“It’s never a done deal, but the courthouse location has been really good for us overall,” she said.

She said the riverfront development is getting more crowded, and the space would be competitive for the market setup. The market will continue to explore options to return to a more natural environment close to the river while maintaining its accessibility, Erickson said.

"I know a lot of people will be disappointed, but that’s just business and changing Waco," Erickson said.

Cain said the park will still be a good place for a more urban-style park with green space to complement the Catalyst and Baylor developments.

The first phase’s new expected completion date is pushed to October, but to combat another extension Cain said the city manager gained the authority to enact daily penalties on Catalyst. For the first 30-day extension the developer could pay $100 per day, then $250 per day up to 60 days. Beyond that, the maximum extension is 90 days at $625 per day, he said.

“There’s nobody in the world who wants this complete more than they do,” Cain said of the Catalyst group.

Catalyst did not respond to calls and emails this past week from the Tribune-Herald.

Phase two

Phase two is on track with its original January 2027 completion date and will include Catalyst’s hotel bordering the river along Webster Avenue. Cain said Catalyst is engaged with developer AJ Capital. The same firm is partnering with Magnolia to open Hotel 1928 later this year in the former Grand Karem Shrine Building at Seventh Street and Washington Avenue.

Phase three

Phase three was at first meant to contain a single restaurant connecting to the riverwalk, but Cain said Catalyst is now suggesting two restaurants connecting to the riverwalk with 4,300 square feet each, and 5,000 square feet of common area in between.

He said city staff submitted applications in January to the Federal Emergency Management Agency for floodplain changes and to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to understand how grading, elevation and drainage will be affected by the riverwalk improvements from Webster Avenue to Baylor Law School — a city project totaling $29.5 million.

Construction on the riverwalk is set to begin in March next year, given its FEMA and Corps permits are granted, and will finish in October 2025.

“Obviously we don’t want to start and build or design and build a restaurant that hits the riverwalk or doesn’t line up with the riverwalk as it should, so there’s a relationship there,” he said.

To minimize the amount of restaurant and riverwalk work done by barge on the river, which is more expensive than building on land, Cain said the restaurants will be completed in October 2026 before Lake Brazos Park so the land space can be used for materials and construction.

“There’s no way to store materials, so then it’s built from a barge and Catalyst numbers change significantly," he said of the situation officials are working to avoid. "The riverwalk numbers will change significantly if all of it has to be built from a barge.”

Phase four

Catalyst’s final phase, a planned unit development along Clay Avenue, was added to the scope after the Foster Pavilion’s announcement and will include 126 multi-family units with an incentive for affordable units, 10,000 square feet of retail space and 250 public parking spaces. The garage, across Clay Avenue from the Foster Pavilion plaza and set back toward the river from University Parks, is expected to be complete by January 2024, while the rest of the mixed-use development will be complete in June 2025.

The city will pay about $6.7 million to Catalyst in three payments for the garage, totaling some $28,000 per parking space, Cain said.

“And I will say that $28,000 per space number was negotiated with Catalyst in early 2022 and they have not raised that price on us, and we all know what has happened in construction since then,” he said.

Pavilion garage

The pavilion garage at the corner of Clay Avenue and University Parks Drive, on the side of Clay closer to Foster Pavilion, will cost the city some $37.6 million for 450 public parking spaces and 20,000 feet of ground-level retail space. The garage should be “parkable” by basketball season in January, Cain said, and the outer facade will be complete the following July.

Cain presented renderings of the pavilion garage’s facade that include photos of the Brazos River’s limestone cliffs on its University Parks side and historic Waco imagery etched into metal facing toward Clay Avenue.