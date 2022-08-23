Road to Waco's new landfill taking shape as opponents prepare for TCEQ hearing next month

While work unfolds to improve the path to Waco's planned new landfill site, Axtell-area residents opposed to the operation in their backyard promise a presence at a Texas Commission on Environmental Quality hearing next month.

A $9.1 million road project is progressing that includes a new Highway 31 overpass at TK Parkway, also known as Farm-to-Market Road 939. It will replace a two-way stop where the divided four-lane state highway meets the two-lane road that leads to the 502-acre landfill site. Road crews also are widening the footprint of TK Parkway to add a turn lane for the landfill entrance.

Waco Assistant City Manager Paul Cain said the city maintains hope it can open a new landfill near Axtell by January 2025. But one opponent said Axtell residents are like the biblical David, and that the community still has stones at its disposal. An attorney opponents hired said the issue could become a lengthy legal fight.

Texas Department of Transportation spokesperson Jake Smith said Monday the road project remains on track to be completed by winter of next year, weather permitting.

Webber LLC is handling the roadwork. It recently opened all main lanes of Interstate 35 between Loop 340 and 12th Street months ahead of schedule. TxDOT said the $341 million upgrade through Waco should be substantially complete by year end.

The Houston-area company also was chosen to complete the so-called "mall-to-mall" project on Loop 340 between Richland Mall and Central Texas Marketplace. Crews are creating continuous frontage roads along the loop.

Smith provided details Monday about progress on the work at Highway 31 and TK Parkway. The westbound ramp and the eastbound bridge have been completed. About 85% of embankment for the proposed eastbound lane has been completed, as has 25% of embankment for the proposed westbound lane. Crews have completed lime treatment for the westbound lane. Most drainage, including culverts and pipes, has been installed, Smith said.

Axtell resident James Trayler, whose property borders the proposed landfill site, said opponents will have a presence at a Sept. 22 TCEQ hearing.

"We have concerns that have not been fully addressed. Unknowns remain," Trayler said this week during a break from four-wheeling with his grandson.

Axtell Independent School District Superintendent J.R. Proctor, an opposition leader, said the conflict between Axtell-area residents and the city of Waco represents David versus Goliath. Axtell residents "do have a few stones left to throw, and we hope to hit Goliath in the right place," Proctor said.

He said opponents see the landfill potentially threatening Axtell's water supply. He said Waco's approach to acquiring the 502-acre site was underhanded, sabotaging any trusting relationship. He said opponents have doubts about Waco acting as a good steward of the land.

The city will place hundreds of vehicles on an already strained infrastructure, he said.

Since plans for the landfill site became public in 2017, the city has spent $6.5 million buying 1,426 acres near TK Parkway and Highway 31, including 502 acres for the new landfill itself and the rest for a buffer between the landfill and neighboring properties.

Lauren Ice, an attorney representing opponents, said TCEQ commissioners on Sept. 22 will consider granting requests for hearings submitted by Save Axtell Families and the Environment, Trayler and the Tehuacana Creek Water Control and Improvement District.

"We are confident that a hearing will be granted, and a hearing would mean many, many months of litigation," Ice said in an email response to questions. "The City of Waco could still withdraw its permit application and pursue another site better suited for a municipal landfill."

Cain, Waco's assistant city manager, said in an email the Waco City Council this month amended its contract with SCS Engineers to include "construction plans, specifications, and bid documents for the sector one liner, interim drainage, and the haul road, and the entrance facility landscape plan."

TCEQ's public hearing will start at 1 p.m. Sept. 22 in Room 201S of Building E at the TCEQ commissioners' offices, 12100 Park 35 Circle in Austin. There will be options for participating remotely.