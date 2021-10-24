Robinson family continues to struggle to keep property safe from dangerous intersection

Kevin Harless has not thrown in the towel by any means. In fact, he has upped the ante in his efforts to keep his father safe against speeding motorists and a dangerous intersection.
At least four drivers who blew through the stop sign at West Moonlight Drive and Surrey Ridge Lane in Robinson have crashed through or into the home Harless' 74-year-old father has lived in for decades, and at least a dozen more have driven through the yard, barely missing the house.
Frustrated by the lack of cooperation from city, county and state officials, Kevin Harless has tried to convince his father to move out of concern for his safety. But Charles Harless' loves his home, which is within 100 yards of where he grew up on his grandfather's farm. He loves it there and has no intention of moving.
So Kevin Harless has waged a battle to see if improvements or additional warning signals can be installed at the three-way T-intersection directly across from his father's home. He got the attention of a few concerned elected officials, including McLennan County Commissioner Jim Smith, who installed flashing signs warning of the stop sign ahead and rumble strips in an attempt to slow traffic approaching the intersection.
Surrey Ridge Lane is a county road and West Moonlight Drive, also known as Farm-to-Market Road 3148, is maintained by the state. The Harless home sits just inside the Robinson city limits, and Kevin Harless has worn out cellphones and computers calling and emailing local, state and county officials about the problem.
Harless moved his father into a trailer in the backyard of the home while he is repairing damage from the most recent incident in which a car drove all the way through their home. The 18-year-old driver turned around in the backyard and drove back through the house before driving home, causing $30,000 in damage.
A previous driver drove through the front wall, barely missing Harless' sleeping sister. The truck knocked her from her bed and pushed the bed through the back wall and into the yard, where it hit a tree that later died from the force of the impact. Katie Harless was shaken so badly that she now suffers from PTSD. That incident caused $150,000 in damage, Harless said.
Harless thought he had found a solution to the problem in August. He bought the materials and hired an engineer to build a metal fence that he thought would resist the impact of a speeding, one-ton truck. However, he learned that the city of Robinson has an ordinance that bans fences higher than 3 feet. Harless thought a fence that low would merely catapult a speeding truck into the air and into the home, causing more damage than before.
City officials threatened him with fines if he violated the ordinance, but said he could apply for a variance from the Planning and Zoning Board. However, city officials told him that it could take months for his request to be processed, and Harless was not willing to wait that long while his father's safety continued to be at risk.
A Good Samaritan who learned of his plight brought over five round, 1,500-pound hay bales and lined them up as barriers between his father's house and the speeding drivers.
After that, Robinson City Manager Craig Lemin contacted Harless to let him know that while the city is sympathetic to his plight, he said the city's fence ordinance has been in place for decades and he would require a variance from the planning board and city council to change it.
Robinson City Council members briefly discussed Harless' situation at a meeting this month but realized the matter was not on the council agenda, said Robinson City Council Member Steve Janics, who recently visited the property. Harless said he was told the council took no action because they felt if they granted a variance for him, they would be flooded with similar applications.
Janics said he talked to city inspectors about the problem and it will be discussed at the city's November council meeting.
"That fence ordinance has been on the books for quite a while," Janics said. "Since he only owns an acre, that is what the problem is. He is going to apply for a hardship application, and they should be able to grant him a hardship due to the fact that his home has been run into so many times. We want to work with him. He is a property owner. There are other fences down the road that are similar and we want to make it work for him to make his life more enjoyable."
In the meantime, Harless said he has changed his "entire strategy" and plans next week to move seven decorative boulders that weigh 3,000 pounds each and spread them out roughly 5 feet apart across his father's front yard. And yes, they are less than 3 feet tall and in compliance with city ordinances, Harless was told.
"My father is not totally happy about the boulders," Harless said. "He would have much rather had the fence put up. He is still concerned that if they hit the boulders and flip over that it would flip them into the house."
Harless said he plans to reinforce the boulders on the back side to hold them firmly in place. He said if the city council approves the changes to the ordinance, he will put up his metal fence behind the boulders for extra support and additional peace-of-mind.
"It's been a long time, but at least they are doing something," Harless said. "I just wish they were a little more urgent with the matter."