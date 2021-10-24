Robinson family continues to struggle to keep property safe from dangerous intersection

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

City officials threatened him with fines if he violated the ordinance, but said he could apply for a variance from the Planning and Zoning Board. However, city officials told him that it could take months for his request to be processed, and Harless was not willing to wait that long while his father's safety continued to be at risk.

A Good Samaritan who learned of his plight brought over five round, 1,500-pound hay bales and lined them up as barriers between his father's house and the speeding drivers.

After that, Robinson City Manager Craig Lemin contacted Harless to let him know that while the city is sympathetic to his plight, he said the city's fence ordinance has been in place for decades and he would require a variance from the planning board and city council to change it.

Robinson City Council members briefly discussed Harless' situation at a meeting this month but realized the matter was not on the council agenda, said Robinson City Council Member Steve Janics, who recently visited the property. Harless said he was told the council took no action because they felt if they granted a variance for him, they would be flooded with similar applications.

Janics said he talked to city inspectors about the problem and it will be discussed at the city's November council meeting.