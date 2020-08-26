Robinson raises tax rate 4 cents to fund more than $8 million in street work

The city of Robinson will raise its tax rate by nearly four cents to fund road bonds worth $8 million and to support street maintenance and fire needs.
The Robinson City Council voted unanimously this week to raise the property rate from 49.45 to 53.3 per $100 valuation. The proposed increase for next year's budget will raise new revenue, much of which will go to debt services for street bonds and an increase in street maintenance.
The total budget for the city for 2020-21 is set at $25.1 million, City Manager Craig Lemin said. The average homeowner's tax bill will increase by about $151 a year based on an average home value of $210,998, which is up from $197,241 last year.
The council held its second and final public hearing Monday for the proposed tax rate increase. The vote was 5-0, with council members Steve Janics and Jana Follender absent.
Lemin said the overall tax increase will ensure $140,000 in the general fund budget for street maintenance and about $550,000 for this year's payment on $8 million on bonds issued last year to fund street reconstruction and reclamation, Lemin said. That is in addition to $1.08 million in existing annual debt payments.
Another portion, $152,000, will go to address needs at the Robinson Volunteer Fire Department.
"The most important thing residents need to know is the increase this year is to address streets," Lemin said. "That is the biggest part of the increase, between the maintenance of existing streets and the reconstruction and reclamation of streets that are too far gone to maintain."
The city of Robinson has prioritized streets in its annual budget for several years. Last year, the council increased Robinson's tax rate by 1.5 cents, largely to support street maintenance. But Lemin said more drastic action was needed given the dire condition of the street system.
To address drainage issues, the city is putting in a curb and gutter system to help remove standing water and drainage issues on several roadways. City officials said general fund maintenance alone would not have allowed the city to move forward with major improvements in the city's budget.
"(Councilman) Jimmy Rogers likes to talk about an article written in the '80s about how bad the streets were in Robinson and how the city continues to do nothing to fix them," Lemin said. "Some of those streets are the same streets we have today that haven't been addressed, so that's why the increase."
Lemin said city council members faced some opposition during the council's first public hearing on Aug. 18 from those who objected to raising taxes during the COVID-19 pandemic.
No public comments were made at the second public hearing held on Monday.
"The people who were at the (Aug. 18) public hearing, one of them who was present, once it was explained to him, he understood it," Lemin said. "Another gentleman who had participated online, he was very against it, but by the end of the public hearing he understood it was being raised to pay the bonds back.
"If we want to make the improvements we need to make and fix the streets around here, this is what is what it is going to take."
