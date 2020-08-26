Robinson raises tax rate 4 cents to fund more than $8 million in street work

"The most important thing residents need to know is the increase this year is to address streets," Lemin said. "That is the biggest part of the increase, between the maintenance of existing streets and the reconstruction and reclamation of streets that are too far gone to maintain."

The city of Robinson has prioritized streets in its annual budget for several years. Last year, the council increased Robinson's tax rate by 1.5 cents, largely to support street maintenance. But Lemin said more drastic action was needed given the dire condition of the street system.

To address drainage issues, the city is putting in a curb and gutter system to help remove standing water and drainage issues on several roadways. City officials said general fund maintenance alone would not have allowed the city to move forward with major improvements in the city's budget.

"(Councilman) Jimmy Rogers likes to talk about an article written in the '80s about how bad the streets were in Robinson and how the city continues to do nothing to fix them," Lemin said. "Some of those streets are the same streets we have today that haven't been addressed, so that's why the increase."