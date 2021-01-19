Robinson swears in new police chief

Rich Andreucci officially took over as Robinson police chief with a swearing-in ceremony Tuesday morning.

The city hired Andreucci, 41, in December. He started his law enforcement career with the Manor Police Department in 2004, where he served as a patrol officer, school resource officer and a corporal in the criminal investigation section. He has worked for the Sunset Valley Police Department, in a small city completely surrounded by the city of Austin, since 2009, and has been lieutenant there since 2012.

“In that time I’ve been a police officer I’ve held every position from patrol officer to school resource officer, detective, lieutenant, interim chief and now chief here in Robinson,” Andreucci said.

He said community policing and community projects are his area of expertise.

“I definitely think police need to be a much bigger part of the community than they are,” Andreucci said. “I think the only way for issues to get solved, that a lot of communities have, is for the city government, usually police because they’re out there first, to treat issues as our own and try to help solve it.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}