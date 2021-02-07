Robinson voters to weigh changes to city council, mayoral election, more charter amendments

It has been more than two decades since the Robinson city charter was amended, and voters will get a chance in three months to make some significant changes in how their mayor and city council representatives are chosen.
Robinson City Council members have called a special city charter revision election for May 1 and intend to place 17 propositions on the ballot.
The majority of propositions involve "cleaning up language" used when Robinson was incorporated in 1955 as a general law city and when it transitioned to a home rule city in 1999, Robinson City Manger Craig Lemin said.
The most significant matters for voters to decide include whether they want to elect their mayor directly and whether council members should be elected by majority vote to individual "places" on the council instead of the current system in which they are elected by plurality.
"A lot of times in plurality elections, depending on the turnout and other factors, you may have somebody with a small percentage of the vote being elected to the council," Robinson City Attorney Mike Dixon said. "The place mechanism is more of a mandate by the voters than a plurality election.
"The place system is not based on geographics, or where a person lives. It's just based on places, to make each council position be a place. Each one is separately elected instead of a plurality, where you can have three places up for election and maybe 10 people sign up. You just essentially put them all on the ballot and the top three vote-getters are elected to those positions (in the current system)," he said.
The place system also would give potential candidates impetus to run against a specific council member if they think they can do a better job, Dixon said.
The mayor historically has been selected by the city council from a member of its own ranks. Proposition 5, if approved, would allow the 12,000 residents of Robinson to elect their mayor.
"That is a position of authority, and the thinking is that the electorate should have a voice in who is the mayor," Dixon said.
If the election amendments are adopted, the six current council members would be assigned a place number, and three of those members, should they choose to run for re-election, would run in November. The remaining four, including the mayoral position, would next be up for election in November 2022, Lemin said.
Proposition 16 would give the Planning and Zoning Commission, which currently has five members and no alternate members, the ability to increase its membership to up to nine members and two alternates, each serving two-year terms.