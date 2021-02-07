Robinson voters to weigh changes to city council, mayoral election, more charter amendments

It has been more than two decades since the Robinson city charter was amended, and voters will get a chance in three months to make some significant changes in how their mayor and city council representatives are chosen.

Robinson City Council members have called a special city charter revision election for May 1 and intend to place 17 propositions on the ballot.

The majority of propositions involve "cleaning up language" used when Robinson was incorporated in 1955 as a general law city and when it transitioned to a home rule city in 1999, Robinson City Manger Craig Lemin said.

The most significant matters for voters to decide include whether they want to elect their mayor directly and whether council members should be elected by majority vote to individual "places" on the council instead of the current system in which they are elected by plurality.

"A lot of times in plurality elections, depending on the turnout and other factors, you may have somebody with a small percentage of the vote being elected to the council," Robinson City Attorney Mike Dixon said. "The place mechanism is more of a mandate by the voters than a plurality election.

