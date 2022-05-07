Rodriguez re-elected to South Waco council seat by 19 votes; Barefield returns in District 1

After a tight race for Waco City Council’s District 2 seat, Alice Rodriguez emerged the winner in Saturday’s election with a 19-vote advantage over her closest competitor.

Voters in District 1 also handed a solid victory to incumbent Andrea Barefield, who won 69% of the vote.

In the three-way race for District 2, Rodriguez, a council veteran who was appointed to fill a vacancy in her old seat in 2021, won 139 votes or 37.4% of the total.

Tiffany Vidaña won 120 votes, or 32.2% of total votes cast, while Armando Arvizu won 113 votes, or 30.4%.

Though some votes could still come in over the coming days, Vidaña conceded Saturday night. She said she was encouraged by the election turnout of 372 votes total, and that she may run again in the future.

A 2016 University High School graduate who now teaches in Waco Independent School District, she focused her campaign on government transparency and communication with constituents.

“This is only thing beginning,” Vidana said. “I’m only 24, getting this many votes has been amazing,”

Rodriguez could not be reached for comment Saturday night. She held the District 2 seat for 24 nonconsecutive years before stepping down in 2019, and was then appointed last year to the position by the council to fill a vacancy left when District 2 Councilman Hector Sabido resigned unexpectedly in September.

When she was appointed, she said she did not plan to seek the full term and that having her in the interim role would give the other five applicants, who included Vidaña, time to meet with constituents and develop their campaigns.

District 2, which encompasses South Waco, Baylor University and part of downtown, has historically lagged other districts in voting turnout.

Rodriguez, executive director for Waco’s chapter of the League of United Latin American Citizens, had held the District post since 1991, except for a four-year break from 2001 to 2005.

In District 1, Barefield, executive director of the Texas Brazos Trail Region, won a third two-year term with 69.4%, or 448 of the 646 votes cast. Her opponents were Russell Rhodes, a retired employee of Methodist Children’s Home; and Epharm Herring, a Navy veteran and former Texas Department of Public Safety employee. Rhodes won 114 votes or 17.7% of the total. Herring won 84 votes or 13%.

Barefield said she was pleased that the community had spoken, and she plans to continue working on projects that began during her first two terms.

“This provides us the time we need to reach our goals,” she said.

In the short term, those goals include developing a STEAM technology center in East Waco, converting a former YMCA into a community center. More long-term plans involve bringing a grocery store to the parts of the district in food deserts and developing better public transportation.

Election results from other municipal elections in the Waco area are as follows.

Bellmead City Council: Precinct 4 incumbent Jasmine Neal defeated challenger Warren Bainbridge. A proposition to continue a 0.25% local sales and use tax to raise money for street repairs passed with 84% of the vote.

Lorena City Council: Incumbents Emily McKenzie and Kelly Yarbrough, and newcomer Jason Blanek won the three open at-large seats. Malisa Spivey came up short in the four-way race for the three seats. Blanek was the top vote-getter, with 105, or 31.2%; followed by Yarbrough with 102, or 30.3%; McKenzie with 81, or 24%; and Spivey with 49, or 14.5%. Katrina George ran unopposed and will finish out the one-year term she was previously appointed to.

Jason Blanek Kelly Yarbrough and Emily McKenzie came first, second and third in a four-way race for three at-large alderman positions, beating Malisa Spivey.

McGregor City Council: Two incumbents won re-election. Ward 2 Council Member Paul Allison won 66 votes, or 67.4%, to hold off a challenge from Sherrie Chaudoin, who won 32 votes, or 32.7%. Ward 4 Council Member Renee Flores won 82 votes, or 71.9%, to hold off a challenge from Tara Wilson, who won 32 votes, or 28%.

Woodway City Council: Ward 1, Place 2 incumbent Amine Qourzal won 524 votes, or 49.4%, beating out challengers David G. Henry, Sr., who received 426 votes, or 40.2%; and Nancy Goebel, who received 110 votes, or 10.4%. John W. Williams was unopposed for the Ward 2, Place 2 seat, and Janell Gilman was unopposed and will take the Ward 3, Place 2 seat.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.