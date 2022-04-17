Rural water providers seek American Rescue Plan funds from McLennan County

Federal COVID-19 relief money could help rural water corporations in McLennan County solve problems they have grappled with for years and help stabilize groundwater sources, according to a local water expert.

The McLennan County Commissioners Court already has voted to provide some of the $49 million in American Rescue Plan funding the county received last year to various nonprofits, including volunteer fire departments. Its largest allocations so far include $3 million to help the Heart of Texas Behavioral Health Network build a new crisis hub, and $2.5 million to help Waco Family Medicine build a new headquarters.

The county also has included water infrastructure as a priority in its spending plan for the American Rescue Plan money. According to county documents, it has hired Lockwood, Andrews and Newman as a consultant to help identify qualifying projects that would help reduce arsenic levels in drinking water, a problem that has lingered for rural water systems in the area for decades.

Four of the water corporations requesting funding for projects so far, Axtell Water Supply Corp., Prairie Hill Water Supply Corp., Leroy-Tours-Gerald Water Supply Corp. and the city of Riesel, have been trying to reduce the amount of naturally occurring arsenic in their water, sourced from wells, to less than 10 micrograms per liter, the standard the Environmental Protection Agency set in 2001.

The Moore Water System and the Birome, Elk-Oak Lake, Meier Settlement and Riesel-Meier Settlement water supply corporations are also among providers in the area that have high arsenic levels in their water. Several health and environmental organizations classify elemental arsenic and the types of arsenic compounds typically found in drinking water as carcinogenic.

Axtell Water Supply Corp. and Prairie Hill Water Supply Corp. applied together for about $270,000 to expand infrastructure and upgrade existing towers and lines.

The projects are part of a long-term plan to upgrade systems and connect to the city of Waco's water system via a new storage tank that will eventually sit near the intersection of Highway 84 and Highway 31, Axtell Water Supply operator Patricia Freytag said.

Once connected, the Axtell system would buy about 65% of its water from Waco, blending Waco's treated surface water with Axtell's groundwater and lowering the arsenic concentration of the water that reaches customers' taps.

Freytag said Axtell has a contract with the city of Waco to receive water as soon as it is able.

“We’ve been very good with the operation side of things and keeping things together, so we’re OK for now,” she said.

Linda Brandon operates multiple water corporations with her husband, Don, through their South Cow Bayou Management Co., including Bosque Basin, a small corporation that serves fewer than 100 people in China Spring. Bosque Basin applied for support from the county in hopes of replacing or repairing a pressure tank that has begun leaning to one side, along with the collapsing culvert beneath the tank that is causing the leaning. Brandon said a consultant estimated the culvert alone would cost about $16,000 to replace.

“On a small system, that is very painful,” Brandon said.

She said she also looked into the cost of installing emergency generators. New generators and concrete pads to place them on would cost roughly $144,000, Brandon said, which would break down to an increase of about $20 a month for Bosque Basin customers, bringing their base rate to about $100 per month.

Tom Ray, water resource program manager for the consulting firm Lockwood, Andrews and Newman, said the county conducted a study in 2015 to figure out how much groundwater local water providers should be pumping each month from the Trinity Aquifer.

“There’s an opportunity to lower the amount of groundwater that’s pumped out, particularly from these five or so heavy groundwater users,” Ray said.

Because groundwater is less expense for rural water corporations to provide than treated surface water, most cannot afford the jump in price.

“The idea is to preserve the groundwater pressures in the future, and how can we do that,” Ray said. “Hopefully, we can find a compromise or a way to deal with the big cost difference.”

He said ground pressure in the aquifer is declining, and when ground pressure in an aquifer declines, it takes more work to pull water out.

“If that groundwater comes to a point of not being available or being too costly to acquire, then the rural areas relying on groundwater have to either deepen their wells or hook up to surface water,” Ray said.

