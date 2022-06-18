Safety grants could help Waco's mistimed traffic signals catch up

Like many Waco drivers, city officials have their own least favorite stop lights to sit through.

Some lights are poorly coordinated with others on the same thoroughfare, resulting in several stops in a row. Some are sensitive to rainy weather, regularly resulting in flashing reds. Some are at intersections with inadequate traffic capacity. City officials can add to their list of traffic light stress the challenges of prioritizing replacements and coming up with funding to pick up the pace.

Waco's public works department has been spending about $500,000 per year since 2016 to replace traffic lights, enough for about five replacements per year, Public Works Director Amy Burlarley-Hyland. That is a far cry from the $10 million in new signals and equipment needs identified in a study the firm Iteris performed for the city in 2016. Federal transportation safety grants have also been "one major way traffic signals have been upgraded or reconstructed over the past five years,” Burlarley-Hyland said.

“For example, all the traffic signals within city of Waco city limits along Waco Drive and Highway 84 are being fully reconstructed as part of the Road to Zero federal grant program,” she said.

The 2016 study for the city identified 108 signals that were faulty in some way and needed to be replaced or upgraded. Of all of them, Hyland’s personal least favorite traffic light is at the intersection of Lake Shore Drive and Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

“There are capacity constraints that cause delays during commuter hours, and issues with the underground conduit that cause the signal to go on flash during wet weather,” she said.

Former Mayor Malcolm Duncan Jr. said he only has to contend with one traffic light on a regular basis these days, but he remembers the constant, slow process of investing in new signals for Waco. Other public works projects addressing immediate needs often overshadowed improvements for traffic signals.

“It’s just so far down on the list,” Duncan said. “If it works, let it go, because there are so many other priorities for capital investment.”

Waco Metropolitan Planning Organization Director Mukesh Kumar said traffic signals also get replaced as part of safety measures for pedestrians and cyclists. Kumar said when traffic lights are not well synchronized, drivers turning right on a red light are more dangerous to pedestrians.

“I’m pretty sure there’s some traffic lights that will come up as part of that,” Kumar said.

Rick Charlton, a Waco traffic engineer until about a decade ago, said better signal coordination along arterial roads would fix a lot of traffic flow problems.

“If you’re on the main street at peak hours coming from work, you ought to be able to make it through all the signals on that arterial, but the timing is not right,” Charlton said. “It takes communication from a central location.”

Charlton said when he worked for the city certain streets were a constant work in progress, including Valley Mills Drive, Waco Drive, New Road and Lake Air Drive. Starting in the late 1990s, he worked to synchronize lights along Waco Drive. Downtown’s lights also ran on a coordinated network, piggybacking on a city two-way radio system to lower costs.

“There are several locations where previously coordinated movement doesn’t seem to be there anymore,” Charlton said. “One of those would be New Road. If I start at Beverly Drive, I ought to be able to make it through Memorial Drive, but I don’t.”

He said despite the traffic signal issues, he is overall happy with the city’s shift toward more road repairs and construction over the last few years.

“They’ve got the money now that we didn’t have when I worked for the city,” Charlton said. “They’re doing good planning and designing, keeping pedestrians in mind and cyclists in mind.”

