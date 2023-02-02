A storm is brewing at Fairfield Lake State Park, an island of tranquility about an hour's drive east of Waco. The water teems with largemouth bass. Trees provide cover for critters, including white-tailed deer, bobcats and river otters. Campers, boaters and nature lovers generally swear by the place.

But on Friday, a $110 million real estate deal may lead to the closure of the privately owned 1,500-acre park site to the public. Dallas-based real estate developer Shawn Todd and his Todd Interests firm have placed a 5,000-acre property that includes the park and the lake under contract with owner Vistra Corp. Vistra in 2018 shut down a power plant that the lake was built to serve.

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department's initial efforts to buy the park acreage it had leased since the 1970s fizzled out shortly after the plant closure. Vistra hoped to sell all of its 5,000-acre holding in one deal, said Arch "Beaver" Aplin, who founded the Buc-ee's convenience store chain and serves as the Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission's board chair.

Aplin said drawings he has viewed show Todd Interests placing a private development on high-end lots, "a few homes on a private lake."

"I have heard conversations about a golf course," Aplin said.

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, this year celebrating its 100th anniversary, recoils at losing a family member. It has poured $72 million into Fairfield Lake State Park over the decades, building trails, shelters, campsites, a lighted fishing pier and other amenities. About 82,000 people annually visit the park, nestled in a county populated by 19,774 people.

Of the visitor total, about 12,000 come from the Waco area, according to figures provided by Texas Parks and Wildlife.

Freestone County, the Fairfield community, and Texas Parks and Wildlife are circling the wagons, spreading the word that the park finds itself in jeopardy. Freestone County Judge Linda Grant signed a proclamation Monday saying it is in the county's best interest that the park "remain open and continue service to our citizens and the many tourists that visit." The proclamation also says the lake is ranked one of the top 10 fishing lakes in Texas and the park recently was named "State Park of the Year," and hosts fishing clinics for youngsters, kayak fishing tournaments, scavenger hunts, and Dutch oven cooking demonstrations.

County Treasurer Jeannie Keeney said the issue came up during a recent meeting of the Heart of Texas Council of Governments, and that a letter-writing campaign has begun to get state lawmakers involved.

Leading the charge to preserve the park is Aplin.

"I have been in constant communication with the buyer, pursuing an opportunity for them to let us keep a state park," he said by phone Thursday. "To date, we have no solution. I still remain hopeful that there will be an opportunity to salvage the park, and even to expand it."

Aplin said the parties involved in the sale are scheduled to pass a legal threshold Friday as the deal goes forward. Aplin said he continues to negotiate.

"Feb. 3 has no significance to the Parks and Wildlife Department, but certain contractual requirements involving the buyer and seller may mean a deal is executed on Friday, if they agree and come to terms," he said.

He said the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department "has asked the buyer to assign the opportunity to buy over to us." If Todd Properties were to assign the contract, the department has the financial resources to close the deal, Aplin said. The seller, Vistra Corp, is asking $110 million for the land and lake. Hortenstine Ranch Co. is marketing the site for Vistra, but partner Blake Hortenstine said he could not comment on the potential buyer or on contract terms due to a confidentiality agreement.

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department owns most of the state's 89 parks, but not Fairfield Lake State Park. The state has leased the property since 1971, at no cost. The lake was created in 1969 by Vistra's predecessors, Dallas Power and Light Co., Texas Electric Service Co. and Texas Power and Light Co., as a means to cool the Big Brown coal plant.

When Big Brown closed in 2018, Vistra gave Texas Parks and Wildlife a two-year notice it was going to terminate the lease. Lease extensions allowed the park to continue operating through 2020. The property, including the park site, hit the public market in 2021, and Todd Interests placed all 5,000 acres under contract.

Aplin said he was disappointed the parks department was not given right of first refusal and that he "found out through the grapevine" that a sale was pending.

He said back in 2018, when Big Brown closed, he assembled a group to acquire as much parkland as possible, offering to buy 1,800 acres.

"That was a non-starter to Vistra," he said. "They were not interested in splitting it up."

Founded in 1990, Todd Interests' brokerage and development focus has primarily been Dallas. It invested $450 million repurposing a 1.3 million-square-foot office tower in downtown Dallas to a mixed-use building called The National. It had been vacant since 2010. It also developed the East Quarter, acquiring 18 historic buildings near downtown and merging them to create office, retail and apartment space.

"I wish we could co-exist," said County Treasurer Keeney, voicing hope the parks department and Todd Interests each could carve out a share of the 5,000-acre site. "Here in Freestone County, we need anything that can make the county grow. We need tax revenue. But we don't want it at the expense of wildlife and a state park."

Aplin said if the sale comes to pass, "the buyer will give us notice that we have 120 days to shut down the entire park. It will be a mess."