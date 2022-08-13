Sales tax rebates continue to boom in Waco, statewide

Whatever the cause, be it inflation, pent-up demand or higher wages, locals and Texans statewide are spending more money, according to the Texas Comptroller's Office tracking of sales tax rebates.

And with gas prices slipping, spending on other taxable items subject to sales tax could sweeten taxing coffers even further.

Waco received an almost $4.9 million sales tax rebate this month, up from a little more than $4.5 million in August last year. August rebates reflect June sales reported in July.

Local shoppers pay 8.25 cents in sales tax per $1 purchase, with 6.25 cents going to the state, 1.5 cents to the city and a half-cent going to the county.

Spending in Waco and its suburbs totaled almost $2.09 billion through May, economist Karr Ingham reported in his latest Greater Waco Economic Index. That is almost $220 million more than $1.87 billion spent locally through May last year, an 11.7% increase.

Ingham said his calculations are adjusted for inflation.

Kyle Citrano, president of the Waco Restaurant Association and managing partner of the George's location on Hewitt Drive, said it is no mystery why sales tax revenues are surging. He said inflation is driving up the cost of everything.

"I don't know of a business in town that has not had to raise prices," Citrano said. "When food costs go up, labor goes up, the only thing a business can do is raise prices. Customers can see what's happening on the menu."

For the calendar year through June, Waco's sales tax rebates totaled $35.9 million compared with $32.3 million through June last year, according to a Texas Comptroller's Office report released Wednesday.

The city of Waco's online tabulation of monthly sales tax revenue does not yet include the June rebate. The budget office predicted Waco would receive rebates totaling $43.6 million for all of fiscal year 2022, which started Oct. 1 last year and ends Sept. 30 this year. Considering the city received about $35 million just through May, it appears the estimate will prove low.

Keep in mind rebates each month during the first eight months of the fiscal year ranged between $3.9 million and about $5 million. Rebates received in November and December, respectively, were $1 million and $500,000 above budget estimates. The March check, meanwhile, was $800,000 greater than the city's budget estimate, according to the city's website.

Greater Waco is not alone in this trend. The Texas Comptroller's Office in August mailed rebates totaling $760 million to taxing entities statewide, nearly 10% more than the $692 million in August last year.

Calendar year through August, rebates statewide total $5.4 billion, about $700 million more than during the same period last year.

Relief at the gas pump could cause consumer spending to rise in other areas. Taxes paid on gasoline are not reflected in sales tax rebates to taxing entities such as Waco. So every dollar spent on fuel means a dollar less in discretionary income to spend on other taxable items.

AAA Texas, the auto club, reported Thursday that the statewide gas price average for regular unleaded slipped to $3.49 during the past week, 15 cents less than the previous week but 64 cents more than last year.

Waco's average dropped 16 cents, from $3.53 to $3.37.