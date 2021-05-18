Sales tax revenue, property values bring optimism ahead of McLennan County budget talks

All things considered, and despite COVID-19, McLennan County commissioners will begin planning next year's budget on a positive note. Residential property values increased more than 6%, say preliminary figures, and the county will get about $49 million in federal funds.
The new fiscal year begins Oct. 1, more than four months from now, but already County Auditor Frances Bartlett is laying the groundwork for setting budget priorities. Commissioners Tuesday agreed with her suggestion that informal budget talks begin June 1, following a regular commissioners' meeting that day.
"We will discuss where we've been, where we are and where we hope to go," McLennan County Judge Scott Felton said by phone.
Besides crunching numbers routinely included in the county budget, commissioners must sort through guidelines on spending $49 million in American Rescue Plan money, McLennan County's share of the federal money cities, counties, school districts and other entities nationwide will receive to offset pandemic-related expenditures.
The city of Waco is scheduled to receive an estimated $37 million, and city Manager Bradley Ford has said preparations for future emergencies likely will benefit from Waco's share.
"We've had little public comment on what should be done with that money, but of those who have made their feelings known, a couple suggested we not accept the money," Felton said. "But we believe that would serve to shortchange our taxpayers. We need to use it to benefit them."
Bartlett told commissioners during a Zoom meeting Tuesday that general sales and use taxes are generating more revenue than was expected when the pandemic began to wreak havoc. She has revised her $18 million estimate for the year upward to $20.4 million, a $2.4 million increase.
"We thought sales taxes were going to get killed," Felton said.
That prediction may have held true at times, but the economy is recovering as the pandemic wanes. The Texas Comptroller's Office this month sent sales tax rebates totaling more than $1 billion to communities statewide that levy the tax on qualifying purchases. That is about 28% more than last May, not surprising considering the pandemic was tightening its grip. But rebates this May also exceeded those in May 2019 by more than 20%, the office reported.
May rebates reflect March sales reported to the state in April.
Felton said commissioners will enter the budget process determined to give taxpayers as much financial relief as possible going forward.
Helping the bottom line is the McLennan County Appraisal District's determination residential property values rose more than 6% year over year, subject to appeals and protests by individuals, Felton said. That potentially gives commissioners more property tax revenue to work with.
"I understand that the commercial appraisal was even higher than that 6%," Felton said. "Of course, our first priority is paying the bills, but beyond that, we're going to see what we can do for taxpayers, not gouge them."
Felton said the county has benefited financially from the McLennan County Sheriff's Office assuming operations at the Jack Harwell Detention Center on State Highway 6 from a private operator as the fiscal year began.
He said the jail's performance has improved, making the U.S. Marshals Service more receptive to housing federal prisoners there for a fee.