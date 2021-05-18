Sales tax revenue, property values bring optimism ahead of McLennan County budget talks

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Bartlett told commissioners during a Zoom meeting Tuesday that general sales and use taxes are generating more revenue than was expected when the pandemic began to wreak havoc. She has revised her $18 million estimate for the year upward to $20.4 million, a $2.4 million increase.

"We thought sales taxes were going to get killed," Felton said.

That prediction may have held true at times, but the economy is recovering as the pandemic wanes. The Texas Comptroller's Office this month sent sales tax rebates totaling more than $1 billion to communities statewide that levy the tax on qualifying purchases. That is about 28% more than last May, not surprising considering the pandemic was tightening its grip. But rebates this May also exceeded those in May 2019 by more than 20%, the office reported.

May rebates reflect March sales reported to the state in April.

Felton said commissioners will enter the budget process determined to give taxpayers as much financial relief as possible going forward.

Helping the bottom line is the McLennan County Appraisal District's determination residential property values rose more than 6% year over year, subject to appeals and protests by individuals, Felton said. That potentially gives commissioners more property tax revenue to work with.