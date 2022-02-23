Salvation Army move to La Salle Avenue meets resistance from neighboring businesses

Dennis Smith, who owns property at 1515 La Salle Ave., said he is “torn” on the issue, and that if the new facility leads to an influx of homeless people in the area it will be up to the city of Waco and Waco Police Department to keep them from sleeping outside of surrounding businesses.

“I promise if it goes bad I will be up here and I will be raising hell, I promise you that,” Smith said.

About five of the speakers at the Plan Commission meeting either said they oppose the permit for The Salvation Army or requested the Plan Commission take no action for the time being.

Joe Phipps, owner of Phipps Memorial Co. at 1110 La Salle Ave., said he is opposed to putting the facility on La Salle Avenue.

“I’m in favor of The Salvation Army, motherhood, apple pie, the American way,” Phipps said. “But this is not the location to put it on La Salle Avenue.”

He said it would undo years of work he and other businesses have invested in making La Salle safe and welcoming enough for pedestrians to feel safe walking from Baylor University to the Waco traffic circle.