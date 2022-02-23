Salvation Army move to La Salle Avenue meets resistance from neighboring businesses

Business owners on La Salle Avenue spoke out this week against the local Salvation Army’s plan to move all of its downtown services to La Salle, while advocates for the project said the proposed facility is crucial to Waco and the county at large.
The Salvation Army’s Waco chapter plans to buy a 9.9 acre lot at 1324 La Salle Ave. from the city of Waco and build a new headquarters to house its Community Kitchen, shelters, church and other services now located downtown. The Waco Plan Commission voted unanimously to recommend granting the organization a special-use permit for the new shelter space during a meeting Tuesday. The Waco City Council is scheduled to vote next month on whether to grant the permit.
In an interview Wednesday, Salvation Army of Waco Maj. Jim Taylor said that when the organization surveyed local agencies and nonprofits that work with the homeless about their needs in 2019, a day shelter and housing for homeless families were at the top of the list.
During inclement weather, like Wednesday’s dive back to below-freezing temperatures with ice in the forecast, workers disinfect the Community Kitchen near Third Street and Webster Avenue, set up cots and turn the multi-use facility into a shelter. The process takes time and effort, and space for beds is limited, but Taylor said the La Salle Avenue location will be built with a permanent day shelter.
He said the new location will include transitional housing for families, administrative offices and a church, and will be much more than a shelter.
19th State District Judge Thomas West, a Salvation Army advisory board member and longtime Community Kitchen volunteer, told the Plan Commission he favors the special permit and said the frigid weather forecast is evidence of the project’s importance.
“Our Sally’s House houses women and children. It’s too small. We have a great need for that,” West said.
He said the new headquarters would serve as a day shelter, and that combined with the site’s 100 beds would keep more people off of the street.
“We’re looking forward to bringing a first class facility to La Salle,” West said. “It will be fenced, we’ll have concrete driveways and parking for the facility. We’ll offer over 40 services … meeting everyone’s needs.”
The Salvation Army of Waco is in the homestretch after more than two years of searching for a property large enough to accommodate all of its services, said advisory board Chair Ralph Patterson.
“It's not just about serving lunch on Thanksgiving Day, but it's about helping these people," Patterson said. “Sometimes it's their lifeline to get them back on their feet and out there again.”
Dennis Smith, who owns property at 1515 La Salle Ave., said he is “torn” on the issue, and that if the new facility leads to an influx of homeless people in the area it will be up to the city of Waco and Waco Police Department to keep them from sleeping outside of surrounding businesses.
“I promise if it goes bad I will be up here and I will be raising hell, I promise you that,” Smith said.
About five of the speakers at the Plan Commission meeting either said they oppose the permit for The Salvation Army or requested the Plan Commission take no action for the time being.
Joe Phipps, owner of Phipps Memorial Co. at 1110 La Salle Ave., said he is opposed to putting the facility on La Salle Avenue.
“I’m in favor of The Salvation Army, motherhood, apple pie, the American way,” Phipps said. “But this is not the location to put it on La Salle Avenue.”
He said it would undo years of work he and other businesses have invested in making La Salle safe and welcoming enough for pedestrians to feel safe walking from Baylor University to the Waco traffic circle.
He also said he is worried for the safety of his employees, especially four women who work in the office.
“The back door going into this facility is right at my back door,” Phipps said.
Wednesday, Taylor said The Salvation Army went before the La Salle Avenue steering committee over a year ago and presented the idea. He also said he understands business owners’ concerns.
“I think we can look at them, visit together and address them in an open and honest way,” Taylor said.
He said nearby Baylor University is a big source of Salvation Army volunteers for the Community Kitchen, thrift store and other efforts.