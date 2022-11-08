Sanchez-Miramontez wins JP race despite unresolved criminal case

Despite a pending misdemeanor criminal case tied to her service as mayor of Beverly Hills, Democrat Lucyann Sanchez-Miramontez won on Tuesday to be the next justice of the peace for Precinct 5 in McLennan County.

With all of 34 vote centers counted late Tuesday, Sanchez-Miramontez garnered 56% of the vote, or 2,613 votes.Republican Jessica R. Dominguez, a Baylor University graduate and local restaurant manager, had 44%, or 2,049 votes.

Sanchez-Miramontez will take over a position serving South Waco and much of the central city that Democrat Fernando Villarreal held for 30 years without drawing a challenger. Villarreal announced last year he would not seek reelection but plans to continue working as an attorney in private practice for a few more years. Neither candidate to replace him is an attorney, though Sanchez-Miramontez has an associate’s degree as a paralegal.

She has been on the Beverly Hills City Council since 2013 and the small city’s mayor since last year.

Sanchez-Miramontez had an urgent family matter that required her attention on the night of the election and did not take the Tribune-Herald’s phone calls.

Dominguez thanked all her supporters, family and friends in a phone call late Tuesday evening. She said she gives all glory to God.

“We ran a good race,” she said. “This is not the last people will see of me.”

Dominguez said her focus now will be finishing up her master’s in business administration degree from Baylor and graduating next month.

Sanchez-Miramontez was arrested and released on bond in February, shortly before winning the Democratic primary for JP, on a Class B misdemeanor charge of abuse of official capacity.

Police allege she improperly spent about $517 in city money around Feb. 10 for food and alcohol at The Baylor Club in Waco and a similar club in Irving. Her arrest affidavit says Sanchez-Miramontez wrote the city a personal check for about $560 on Feb. 18, post-dated for Feb. 25, with a note on the check saying it was for personal spending at The Baylor Club.

During the campaign, she declined requests to discuss the charge, and Dominguez declined to speak against her regarding the charge.

“I told her when she received her nomination that I would not bash another Latina woman running for office,” Dominguez said last month.