Save Our Children focuses on Waco-area organizations working to end youth violence

“It impacted my life a lot. Growing up we lost friends to gun violence and some families have not received justice,” Bledsoe said. “It’s hard to be honest but you have to plan and try to make things better. It’s always a sad loss and my heart always really goes out to those families because I know first hand how it feels to lose people to gun violence because my family has been through it more than one time.”

Miller said youth violence has been an issue for far too long.

According to reports from Waco Police, there were 17 homicides last year, including eight with victims younger than 21 and seven with perpetrators younger than 21.

“We seem to be seeing the same violence and the same activity in our young people,” Miller said. “And we seem to be responding the same way but it seems to still continue. I just don’t know if I can stand to see another mother in the face and tell her it is going to be OK when I know she just buried a son.”