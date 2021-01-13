School, city election filing starts for May 1 Waco-area races

Filing started Wednesday in the May 1 elections for many local school districts and cities, including some that just had an election in November.
The filing period runs until 5 p.m. Feb. 12 in cities including Waco, Bellmead and Hewitt, and in school districts including Waco, Midway, China Spring, Connally and La Vega, as well as McLennan Community College.
The Waco City Council is among those that postponed its May elections to November last year out of pandemic concerns, and one of the four seats filled in that election is up for grabs again.
Kelly Palmer won the votes to fill the unexpired District 4 term, which ends in May. Now filing has started for the next two-year term for that seat, though no one filed on the opening day Wednesday. In the other two Waco council races, District 2 Council Member Hector Sabido and District 5 Council Member Jim Holmes filed Wednesday for reelection. No challengers filed Wednesday.
Sabido, the general sales manager of Prophecy Media Group, started his first term on the council May 14, 2019.
He said he wants to stay involved in projects he helped start in the district, including the decision to develop the empty 105-acre former Floyd Casey Stadium site as a mixed-use area with a significant residential component. He also said the city plans to form an equity department he is excited to see.
“Over the last two years, being on council and serving on the board of directors for the Greater Waco Chamber has definitely opened my eyes to economic development, the partnership between the city, the county and the chamber,” Sabido said.
Holmes, a senior vice president at First National Bank of Central Texas, was first appointed to the position in 2016, was elected in 2017 and reelected in 2019.
Holmes said if elected to a second full term, he wants to keep focusing on developing infrastructure in the district’s fast-growing residential areas. He also said economic development will be particularly important when it comes to recovering economically from the ongoing pandemic, and said the city’s small business relief fund could outlast the pandemic.
“I think I’m best qualified just through the years of experience I’ve had on council, and really coupled with my business experience,” Holmes said.
Other races up for May 1 include the following:
Hewitt
At-large Council Member Michael Bancale was the first to file Wednesday in the Hewitt City Council race.
Other positions on the ballot include the Ward 2 seat now held by Bob Potter, who won a November race to fill an unexpired term.
Voters will also choose representatives for the Ward 3 seat now held by Erica Bruce and for the Ward 1 seat now held by Mayor Charlie Turner.
Bellmead
On the Bellmead city ballot for May 1 are council seats for Precinct 1, now held by Alfreda Love; Precinct 2, held by Travis Gibson; and Precinct 5, held by Doss Youngblood.
Waco ISD
Stephanie Korteweg filed Wednesday for reelection to her District 2 seat on the Waco Independent School District Board of Trustees.
Other seats up for election this spring are District 1, held by Norman Manning, and an at-large position held by Robin Houston, who was appointed to fill a vacancy last year and held onto the seat in a special election in November.
Trustee positions are for a three-year term.
Midway ISD
No one filed Wednesday for the two open seats in Midway ISD. The seats are held by Tom Pagel and Brad Alford, who are finishing three-year terms.
MCC
McLennan Community College board President K. Paul Holt filed Wednesday for reelection to the District 6 seat he has held since 1999.
Also up for election this spring are the District 2 seat held by Earl Stinnett Sr., and the District 4 seat held by Ricky Turman.