School, city election filing starts for May 1 Waco-area races

Filing started Wednesday in the May 1 elections for many local school districts and cities, including some that just had an election in November.

The filing period runs until 5 p.m. Feb. 12 in cities including Waco, Bellmead and Hewitt, and in school districts including Waco, Midway, China Spring, Connally and La Vega, as well as McLennan Community College.

The Waco City Council is among those that postponed its May elections to November last year out of pandemic concerns, and one of the four seats filled in that election is up for grabs again.

Kelly Palmer won the votes to fill the unexpired District 4 term, which ends in May. Now filing has started for the next two-year term for that seat, though no one filed on the opening day Wednesday. In the other two Waco council races, District 2 Council Member Hector Sabido and District 5 Council Member Jim Holmes filed Wednesday for reelection. No challengers filed Wednesday.

Sabido, the general sales manager of Prophecy Media Group, started his first term on the council May 14, 2019.