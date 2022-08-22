Segment of Washington Ave. could become 'Lester Gibson Way'

Part of Washington Avenue could get a new honorary name recognizing Lester Gibson, the former county commissioner and Waco councilman who is remembered as a leader in the community's struggle for racial equality.

The Waco Plan Commission will consider approving a recommendation at its meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday to name Washington from the Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard to Sixth Street as "Lester Gibson Way." If approved, the measure would go to the Waco City Council on Sept. 19.

The honorary street name would be added as an overlay to the official Washington Avenue designation, which would continue to be used for addresses. A similar honorary naming was given in 2000 to a stretch of New Road that was designated "Veterans Way."

Gibson served on Waco City Council from 1988 to 1989, then won his bid for the Precinct 2 McLennan County Commissioner seat in 1990, becoming the first Black county commissioner since the Reconstruction era. He served until 2018 and died in June at age 73.

He was a lifelong advocate for racial justice in Waco along with his wife, former Waco Independent School District Board President Coque Gibson.

“From the time we got together, he was always addressing African-Americans, the plights and what we had to go through to get to where we are today,” Coque Gibson said. “He put other people and their livelihoods before his own. He was just that kind of person.”

District 1 Councilwoman Andrea Barefield first made the renaming request at the June 21 Waco City Council meeting.

Barefield said Gibson was “pivotal” in renaming Lake Brazos Drive to Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard Drive in 1995.

Barefield said she suggested the stretch of Washington Avenue that starts at MLK Boulevard and continues west past Waco City Hall and McLennan County Courthouse, all sites that reflect Gibson’s long career in Waco, which earned him the nickname “the man downtown.”

The Gibsons started their tradition of hosting an annual candlelight service near the intersection of Washington Avenue and MLK Boulevard every Martin Luther King Jr. Day since 1983, when it became a federal holiday.

Coque Gibson said she rallied to rename a street for her husband before his death, but Barefield said a city ordinance prevents officials from renaming street for living people under most circumstances.

Long before Barefield’s mother, Mae Jackson, was elected as mayor, she babysat Lester when they were both growing up in Teague, Texas, a small cotton town in Freestone County. He moved to Waco in 1964 and graduated from A.J. Moore High School in 1967, later attending Baylor University.

Coque Gibson said Lester was already politically minded and deeply concerned for people with no voice in government when she met her future husband in 1964 at the Black-owned Alpha Theatre. After they married in 1969, the pair started an independent newspaper focusing on issues Black Waco residents faced.

“He worked tirelessly from the time he got to Waco,” she said.

Barefield said Jackson was Lester’s political mentor, and in turn Lester was the same thing to Barefield when she began her political career in Waco. She said when she moved back in 2015, the Gibsons were among the first people she called.

“He’s been one of those familiar mentors in my life,” she said.