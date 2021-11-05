Senators slam Waco federal judge over 'extreme concentration' of patent cases

“There was literally no way I could have predicted that the growth would happen with the speed that it happened,” Albright told the Tribune-Herald last year. “I would have been very pleased and felt very successful if we had been half as successful in terms of the numbers. I am unbelievably lucky, but we have worked hard.”

Henry also heads the patent litigation section of Gray Reed, one of at least eight law firms that have opened offices in Waco in the past two years to take advantage of the bustling Waco patent docket. Henry said there is an "entrenched mentality" in Washington, D.C., that is "anti-Texas."

"I think these actions are largely out of resentment of the emergence of another Texas-based patent-centric court docket," Henry said of the senators' letter. "Some have said it is somehow unfair or inappropriate that certain courts should attract patent litigants over some others. Having been a patent litigant for 35 years, I can tell you there is a huge difference when the court and clerks and staff understand how to handle patent cases. In courts that never handle patent cases, you are trying to educate jurors and the court and staff at the same time."

Henry said parties on both sides of litigation benefit when a judge is experienced in such a specialized area of the law, like Albright, and shows interest in handling the cases.