Sessions beats Kennedy in Congressional District 17 race, to represent Waco in U.S. House

Pete Sessions, the Waco native who represented two North Texas districts in Congress for 22 years, appears to be heading back to Congress on behalf of Waco's district.
The Associated Press called the race in Sessions' favor shortly after 9 p.m. Tuesday, with Sessions leading in the eight counties and four partial counties in Congressional District 17. With almost 90% of votes counted Tuesday night, Sessions had 55.8% of the districtwide vote, or almost 162,000 votes. Democrat Rick Kennedy had 41.1%, while Libertarian Ted Brown trailed with 3.1%.
Sessions, a Republican who moved to Waco to seek the seat formerly held by U.S. Rep. Bill Flores, had a strong lead in McLennan County, with 59,535 votes or 62.6%, to Kennedy's 32,973 or 34.6%. Brown finished with 2,677 votes or 2.8% in McLennan County.
“The needs of this district and how we are going to go and settle the fight were equally important,” Sessions said. “The ability that I have to hear from people and the openness that people gave to me helped us as we gave the message back about what I would stand for. And I am very, very proud to represent this district and will be prepared to go to Washington, whoever is president, to make sure we are successful.”
Sessions said his first order of business is to make sure funding continues for programs in the president’s budget for the past four years, including those for Baylor University and Texas A&M University.
“We also need lots of work to keep our employers in town, like Space X and other large employers, including the Texas Farm Bureau and these rural communities, continuing to be healthy. And they need to be understood by whatever administration is in office, and that will be my job,” Sessions said.
Sessions, formerly of Dallas, served 11 terms in Congress before his defeat two years ago by former Baylor University and NFL linebacker Colin Allred. Sessions drew the ire of many for moving from Dallas to run, including Flores.
The retiring congressman from Bryan endorsed Waco resident Renee Swann in the 11-way primary to replace him, capping months of openly warning against out-of-district interlopers and trying to recruit candidates with deep Central Texas roots.
Sessions defended his move, in part, by saying his former congressional district in Dallas included a large part of Central Texas before it was redrawn. He also said he would retain his seniority and take that back with him to Capitol Hill.
“I was born, raised and live in Waco, Texas,” Sessions said. “During my career, I have a 100% National Right to Life voting record, 98% support for President Trump and 100% Texas Farm Bureau voting record. I am endorsed by Texans for Life and the National Rifle Association. I look forward to bringing my conservative record and 22 years of seniority to be more than just a vote.”
Kennedy, an Austin software engineer who lost his first political bid in 2018 to Flores, defeated David Jaramillo, a Marine veteran from Waco, in the Democratic primary runoff.
Kennedy said he called Sessions to congratulate him about 9:25 p.m.
“For everybody who turned out and voted, thank you so much for participating in the process,” Kennedy said. “For the folks who voted for me, I can’t thank you enough for your support. For those who didn’t vote for me, regardless of your political point of view, you are still my neighbors, my friends, my fellow Texans and fellow Americans, and we will see where we go from here.”
Kennedy's campaign also released a statement after the race was called for Sessions.
“It is my hope that Mr. Sessions sees this win not as an opportunity to return to Congress and resume business as usual, but as a mandate to use his experience and seniority to the benefit of the people of Central Texas and the country,” according to the statement.
During the campaign, Kennedy had called Sessions "the kind of career politician we all say we want to get rid of.”
Kennedy stressed that he moved to Central Texas about 15 years ago and established local roots. He has said the “divisive and dysfunctional Congress” is not serving the people, and Central Texas is not properly represented in Washington.
“The incalculable human and economic costs we are suffering due to our chaotic, incompetent response to the COVID-19 pandemic demonstrate that Congress and this administration are incapable of fulfilling government’s most basic function — to protect the lives and livelihoods of its citizens,” Kennedy said.
The 17th District includes Brazos, Burleson, Falls, Freestone, Limestone, McLennan, Milam and Robertson counties, and also portions of Bastrop, Lee, Leon, and Travis counties.
