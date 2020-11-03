Sessions beats Kennedy in Congressional District 17 race, to represent Waco in U.S. House

Kennedy, an Austin software engineer who lost his first political bid in 2018 to Flores, defeated David Jaramillo, a Marine veteran from Waco, in the Democratic primary runoff.

Kennedy said he called Sessions to congratulate him about 9:25 p.m.

“For everybody who turned out and voted, thank you so much for participating in the process,” Kennedy said. “For the folks who voted for me, I can’t thank you enough for your support. For those who didn’t vote for me, regardless of your political point of view, you are still my neighbors, my friends, my fellow Texans and fellow Americans, and we will see where we go from here.”

Kennedy's campaign also released a statement after the race was called for Sessions.

“It is my hope that Mr. Sessions sees this win not as an opportunity to return to Congress and resume business as usual, but as a mandate to use his experience and seniority to the benefit of the people of Central Texas and the country,” according to the statement.

During the campaign, Kennedy had called Sessions "the kind of career politician we all say we want to get rid of.”