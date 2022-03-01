Sessions safe in District 17

In Texas Congressional District 17 Tuesday night, incumbent U.S. Rep. Pete Sessions, R-Waco, fended off three challengers in the Republican primary. With an estimated 98.6% of the votes in, according to The Texas Tribune, Sessions had 44,957 votes, or 69.1% of the total.

Opponents Jason "Stormchaser" Nelson had 8,059 votes or 12.4% of the total; Paulette Carson had 7,071 votes, or 10.9%; and Rob Rosenberger had 4,946, or 7.6%.

In McLennan County alone, with 33 of 34 voting centers reporting, Sessions had 16,681 votes, or 76.9%. Nelson had 2,233 votes, or 10.3% of total; Rosenberger had 1,481 votes, or 6.8%; and Carson had 1,302, or 6% of the total.

Sessions will face off against Democratic candidate Mary Jo Woods, who won unopposed, in the Nov. 2 general election.