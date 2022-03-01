 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sessions safe in District 17
Congress Texas Democrats

Rep. Pete Sessions, R-Texas, speaks during a House Committee on Oversight and Reform hearing about voting rights in Texas on July 29.

 Jacquelyn Martin, Associated Press

In Texas Congressional District 17 Tuesday night, incumbent U.S. Rep. Pete Sessions, R-Waco, fended off three challengers in the Republican primary. With an estimated 98.6% of the votes in, according to The Texas Tribune, Sessions had 44,957 votes, or 69.1% of the total.

Opponents Jason "Stormchaser" Nelson had 8,059 votes or 12.4% of the total; Paulette Carson had 7,071 votes, or 10.9%; and Rob Rosenberger had 4,946, or 7.6%.

In McLennan County alone, with 33 of 34 voting centers reporting, Sessions had 16,681 votes, or 76.9%. Nelson had 2,233 votes, or 10.3% of total; Rosenberger had 1,481 votes, or 6.8%; and Carson had 1,302, or 6% of the total.

Sessions will face off against Democratic candidate Mary Jo Woods, who won unopposed, in the Nov. 2 general election.

