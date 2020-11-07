Sessions says he is ready to return to Congress for Central Texas

Sessions was interviewed Thursday, when ballots were still being counted and the presidential election had not yet been called in favor of Joe Biden.

He said the first thing he intends to do when he gets back to Washington is to familiarize himself with the president's budget, whoever is in office.

"We have to make sure that the things that are important to this congressional district, which I will have the authority and responsibility for looking after, include a huge amount of things that are in that budget," Sessions said.

He said he will adjust to the differences in his former district in the urban area of North Texas to his new district in Central Texas.

"The district is reasonably different," he said. "And the level of business that needs to be done will reasonably change. Here it is going to be a great deal of time dealing with people in their homes, their home cities. It is going to be a lot of localized meetings. The issues in Falls County are reasonably different than they are in Robertson County. We are dealing with different issues, necessarily, in Freestone County and Brazos County.