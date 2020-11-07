Sessions says he is ready to return to Congress for Central Texas

It does not take Pete Sessions long to bring up his Waco roots and to start dropping the names of his former teachers and classmates at Tennyson Middle School.
He remembers the name of the kid who shot him in the face with a BB gun and the girl he carpooled to school with. He recalls earning his Eagle Scout badge in Waco and how he felt on that cold, wet day in January 1967 when he learned NASA Apollo 1 astronauts Gus Grissom, Ed White and Roger Chaffee perished in a launch pad fire at Cape Kennedy.
"I used to be a carrier for this newspaper. It was 1967 and I was sitting on my front porch, drizzling, stunned, almost unable to deliver the newspapers," Sessions said. "I had to do my paper route and I remember almost being stunned beyond the ability to get on my bike as a seventh grade little boy."
Sessions served 11 terms in Congress representing the Dallas area before his defeat two years ago. Now, at 65, he said he is eager to get to work for Central Texas after his victory Tuesday in the District 17 congressional race against Democrat Rick Kennedy.
If Sessions' frequent trips down memory lane seem a bit defensive, it is understandable. He chafes at those who characterize him as a carpetbagger or interloper for moving back to Waco to run again for Congress. The one leading that bandwagon the loudest was the man Sessions is replacing, the retiring Bill Flores.
Flores, formerly of Houston, deflected similar accusations himself by saying he moved to College Station long before he decided to run for Congress. Still, he attacked Sessions as a political opportunist. Flores actively searched for a worthy candidate with deep Central Texas roots to be his successor and endorsed Waco resident Renee Swann, who made it into a runoff with Sessions after emerging from an 11-candidate Republican primary.
Sessions lived in Waco through middle school. His father, William S. Sessions, was an attorney and a Waco City Council member. His mother was a substitute teacher. William Sessions moved his family to Bethesda, Maryland, when he was offered a job as chief of government operations for the criminal division of the U.S. Justice Department.
William Sessions, who later became a federal judge in San Antonio and director of the FBI, died in June while Pete Sessions was campaigning for office during the coronavirus pandemic that prevented him from properly saying goodbye to his father.
Sessions remembers his time in Waco fondly. He and his wife bought a home in northwest Waco, and he pledges to be accessible to his constituents and to visit every county in the district at least once a month. Still, he feels compelled to remind his critics where he was born and that he represented a number of counties in District 17 before it was redrawn.
He also wants people to know they have not elected an ineffective freshman, that he once served on the powerful House Rules Committee and that he will be returning to Congress with his 22-year seniority intact.
"People had no clue that I represented 40% of this district," Sessions said. "By the way it materialized in the first race and the second race, I won 10 out of 12 counties. They know me in Mexia, Groesbeck, Freestone, Robertson, Leon counties. I was in every one of those counties every month, and I am going to keep doing that."
Sessions said he was approached after his victory this week by a woman who attended middle school with him. He was president of the sixth-grade class and she reminded him that they buried a time capsule in his back yard.
Support Local Journalism
"I hadn't thought about that house in 50 years," he said. "I guess I'm going to have to go back to my old house one day with a shovel and ask whoever is living there if I can find that time capsule and dig it up."
Sessions said the values he learned from his parents in his early days started in Waco.
"I'm proud of the things that I can say, 'I'm in the '100 Percent Club.' I've never missed a day of work. Have I taken vacation? Yes. I am lucky. I have not been sick. I am a 10-gallon giver of blood plus. I believe in that. I am an Eagle Scout. I am for the rule of law. I was raised by a federal judge and an FBI director. I carried these things my whole life. I have friends here I have stayed up with. The values that I learned, I learned here in Waco," he said.
Sessions was interviewed Thursday, when ballots were still being counted and the presidential election had not yet been called in favor of Joe Biden.
He said the first thing he intends to do when he gets back to Washington is to familiarize himself with the president's budget, whoever is in office.
"We have to make sure that the things that are important to this congressional district, which I will have the authority and responsibility for looking after, include a huge amount of things that are in that budget," Sessions said.
He said he will adjust to the differences in his former district in the urban area of North Texas to his new district in Central Texas.
"The district is reasonably different," he said. "And the level of business that needs to be done will reasonably change. Here it is going to be a great deal of time dealing with people in their homes, their home cities. It is going to be a lot of localized meetings. The issues in Falls County are reasonably different than they are in Robertson County. We are dealing with different issues, necessarily, in Freestone County and Brazos County.
"So as, opposed to a large city like Dallas, that had complexity that really was around transportation or around a reason or two or groups that try to influence you and were after you. I don't think the Texas Farm Bureau is in any way trying to drive an issue with me at all. But there are places in Dallas, large organizations, that tried to drive your agenda," he said. "As a member of Congress, I will be pushing the team to make decisions about where we are as opposed to letting someone else define them for us. I think there was a period of time where we effectively had to sell a fight and a time we didn't sell what we stood for."
Sessions said he will fight to secure federal funding for Central Texas and help develop existing resources at Texas A&M University, Baylor University and Space X.
"We need to understand that Texas A&M is driving the future command for the U.S. Army. What it will look like is being developed there," Session said. "That the COVID response could lie in the biomedical areas down at Teas A&M. That McLennan County has Space X, a real juggernaut in activity and a hub in leading-edge thinking and ideas. And maybe Baylor is going to be able to comprehend that and develop something that complements what they need out there."
Sessions said he was pleased that President Donald Trump put Vice President Mike Pence in charge of the government's COVID-19 response team. But he said the efforts got blurred when Trump took over and became the "lead face-plate." As a result, the message got lost in a "collision of proper health and real medical science versus political science," he said.
Trump's personality often got in the way of getting things done, Sessions said. Still, he passed 189 pieces of legislation during his time in the House, more than any Texas representative since 1973, he said.
"The president was the issue, not the policy," Sessions said. "The president was on the ballot, not the Republican Party. The Republican Party won where the Republican Party did its thing. It was the president who became the issue. I'm not trying to beat up the president. I'm trying to say the president became the issue and that is what he wanted. The president is in it for the fight and not the win, and I'm a Republican and I want to win. We do things differently. You have to get things passed. It takes a broader concept."
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.