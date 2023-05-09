The last of the 10 petitions opposing Waco’s plan for a landfill off TK Parkway have been settled, bringing the grand total to more than $1 million in lump sums to neighbors of the site.

The settlements pave a speedy path forward to the site’s permitting, as the city strives to have a new landfill open before the old one reaches its fill point.

Solid Waste Director Kody Petillo said the finished settlements, approved by the city council last week, speed up the permitting process by almost a year, and he anticipates a permit in hand by August for a new landfill near State Highway 31 and TK Parkway, also known as Farm-to-Market Road 939.

The settlements and quicker administrative permitting process also eliminate risks the city may have faced in starting construction before a permit is finalized. The old landfill near Old Lorena Road and Highway 84 is projected to fill up and close by July 2025, and city officials recently said pre-permit construction might have been needed to get the new operation ready in time, if the formal opposition remained.

Petillo said it took some time to reach agreements with all the parties, as the city could not engage with all 10 at the same time, but he is thankful they were willing to take part in meaningful discussions to reach a common ground.

In September 2021 the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality announced 10 of the 46 parties requesting a contested case hearing against the city’s landfill permit were eligible for one. Contested case hearings are reserved for parties who would be more affected by the project than the general public, and they are held before an administrative judge.

In addition to settlements with neighbors who remain, the city has bought surrounding land from owners who otherwise might have had standing to pursue contested case hearings.

The city settled first with TK Cemetery Association in October 2021, paying a $30,000 lump sum and building an 8-foot wall around the cemetery, as well as vegetative screening.

In October 2022 Fred Swaner settled for $175,000, with a $200 per month windblown waste stipend. The stipend, like others approved, lasts as long as he remains on his property.

Cynthia and Joe Dunlap, who own property on State Highway 31, will receive a one-time $193,000 payment with a $200 monthly stipend. Billie Joyce Dunlap at a residence nearby will receive a one-time payment of $148,000 with the same monthly stipend.

Steven and Elisabeth Rigby settled for $175,000 in November. They will also receive a $200 windblown waste stipend.

Darren and Melissa Porter settled in March for a $120,000 lump sum, as well as a $10,000 lump sum to help with hog control on their property. They will also receive a $10,000 payment for attorney’s fees.

The Porters will also have a minimum buffer of one-eighth of a mile between their property and any future expansion of the permit boundary.

Also in March, the city settled with David Reed Sr., who owns property on TK Parkway, and David Reed Jr., who owns property on Limestone County Road 112. Reed Sr. will receive $180,000 one time, and Reed Jr. will receive $80,000 as well as a $200 monthly stipend.

Last week, on May 2, the city council approved the last three settlements, the entities all represented by the same law firm, Perales, Allmon and Ice P.C. The firm itself will receive $50,000 for attorney’s fees.

James Trayler owns four properties along Limestone County Road 112 and settled for a lump sum of $225,000 and a $200 monthly stipend. Trayler, who has an on-site helicopter operation, will also receive $100,000 for bird mitigation.

School district

The city negotiated a host fee with the nonprofit Save Axtell Families and the Environment for Axtell ISD, committing about 45 cents to the school district for every ton that enters the landfill. The rate is subject to increase proportionately with Axtell Independent School District’s tax rate.

The McLennan and Hill Counties Tehuacana Creek Water Control and Improvement District No. 1 will also receive a host fee at about 8.1 cents per ton. The improvement district’s host fee will also be adjusted proportionally to its tax rate, but will be capped at about 12 cents per ton.

The landfill receives about 350,000 tons of solid waste per year, Petillo said.

“We’re looking at $140,000 for the first year (for Axtell ISD) … and then for Tehuacana Creek would be $25,000 for the first year,” he said.

The settlements with the Reeds and the water district will also require water quality studies for reservoirs in the area. Petillo said the city will perform quarterly surface water quality monitoring.

He said the likelihood of liquid leaking from the landfill into other reservoirs is extremely low, but the city has committed to monitoring it anyway.

The liquid generated by trash is separated from the outside by an impermeable liner, he said. Petillo said the liquid is collected and stored in a tank, which is later hauled off to Waco’s sewer plants.

Most storm water is diverted into sediment ponds on the landfill site before it ever comes into contact with waste, but all water that does touch the waste is hauled off, he said.

“We have very good compliance history at the landfill, and we don’t necessarily think we’re going to have any issues,” Petillo said. “But it’s more of trying to mitigate concerns for the protestants.”

The city has also agreed to other nonmonetary considerations, including dust control, noise control, vegetation buffers, avian control plans to scare off buzzards and a reduction in landfill hours.

Site access

Waste acceptance hours will be 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. during the week and 8 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. on Saturday. Operating hours will span from 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on weekdays and from 6:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Saturday.

The city will also provide a written three-day notice if the landfill plans to temporarily alter its hours outside what is approved.

Waco will also request that McLennan, Limestone and Hill counties impose weight limits on residential roadways within a mile of the landfill site, and that the TxDOT widens parts of F.M. 939.

The city, though it does not have control over the roads, is trying to designate State Highway 31, F.M. 939 and U.S. Highway 84 as the main thoroughfares to the landfill. Waco will share with the counties and TxDOT its support for imposing weight limits on roads other than the main access points, Petillo said.

He said Waco has already done road improvements on F.M. 939, adding turn lanes and shoulders leading up to the landfill site. The city will also share with TxDOT its request that the narrow Horse Creek Bridge on F.M. 939 be widened.

“But we anticipate almost all of the traffic coming off of 31 onto 939 and not getting to that bridge,” he said.

The city anticipates a only small portion of traffic coming from the Mexia, Riesel and Groesbeck areas, Petillo said.