Shortage of striping crews creates headaches for delayed Washington two-way project

It may look done, but Washington Avenue won’t fully reopen until workers can finish painting traffic stripes and removing old ones, a process that's taking longer than anyone expected.

The $3.9 million conversion of Washington Avenue from a one-way street to two-way from Fifth Street to 18th Street was slated to wrap up in late April, but has been delayed by worker shortages and weather, according to Public Works Capital Program Manager Jim Reed. Digital road signs have recently announced May 19 as the switch date, but that deadline came and went Thursday.

Now Reed said he isn’t comfortable giving a date at all, and said progress has been “extremely slow.”

“It’s like other work around the city,” Reed said. “It’s close, but can’t get done because of a lack of workforce.”

Turning Washington Avenue into a two-way street, Reed said, is supposed to help make the street into a destination for visitors looking for shops and restaurants.

Reed said Big Creek Construction’s striping subcontractor has struggled to keep a full crew on the project, causing a three-week delay.

“It’s the same problems we’ve been having across the board,” Reed said.

Sara Martin, co-owner of the home goods store Gather at 719 Washington Ave., said she understands that. She said her most recent round of hiring marks the first time the store’s been fully staffed in about six months.

“We’ve never had trouble hiring, not until the last bit,” Martin said. “It took me two to three months for me to find people to come in.”

Martin said before workers repaved the street it was difficult for shoppers to find parking and get to her store. Now that the project is in its homestretch, she said, the impact on her storefront is minimal.

“We’re down to one lane, but that’s the same as it was, and parking is back, which is great,” she said.

Workers paint portions of the road between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m., when traffic in downtown is at a minimum and poses less of a threat.

The rain forecast late this week and next week is putting a damper on the project as well, because the road’s surface must be dry for stripers to work.

Reed said once the striping is complete, workers will need to complete some incidental work. Then Austin Traffic Signal will turn on and calibrate traffic signals along the street.

“But we can’t do any of that until we get stripers,” Reed said. “There are still a lot of incomplete pieces up and down the corridor."

