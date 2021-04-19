Shot lines shorten as McLennan County lags state on vaccination rate

McLennan County is lagging behind state and national COVID-19 vaccination rates, but Waco-area vaccine providers expect to have openings this week as they receive thousands of more doses.
A third of McLennan County's 200,781 residents 16 and older had received at least one vaccine dose as of Monday, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. The percentage was 45% statewide, according to DSHS, and about 40% nationwide, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control.
In McLennan County, 52,515 people were fully vaccinated, or about 26% of the age-eligible population. Statewide, the percentage was 29%.
Interviews with local vaccine providers suggest that the wait times for vaccines have shortened as supply has caught up with demand.
The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District will get 1,000 first doses this week, while both Waco hospitals, Baylor University and numerous local pharmacies also received sizeable allotments.
Health district spokeswoman Kelly Craine said some residents might be waiting for news to emerge about side effects of the vaccine, while others might still be under the impression the vaccine should be reserved for those considered more vulnerable. She said most older residents have been vaccinated, and the health district urges people between the ages of 18 and 30 to get their shots.
“Now we’re at a time where everyone can get vaccinated,” Craine said. “That population is our most active. They work, depending on their age they’re married, they may have young families. They may not feel the effects the way a senior citizen would, but they’re still susceptible because of their general life.”
Ascension Providence Spokeswoman Kathy Hadlock said sign-up for vaccines through the hospital opens weekly on Tuesday. The hospital also plans to distribute vaccines to Waco Family Medicine and Circle Drug. She said the hospital will receive 1,170 vaccine doses this week.
The Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest system will also receive 1,170 Pfizer doses this week. Shots can be reserved at bswhealth.com or through the Baylor Scott & White patient app.
Spokeswoman Megan Snipes said the hospital has vaccines to go around, and just needs more people to sign up for appointments this week. She said it’s not clear what is causing the apparent drop-off in interest.
“There’s no empirical evidence of what it is,” Snipes said. “We are trying to educate more people, and think of ways to get the word out that we haven’t [tried].”
Most of the currently active COVID-19 cases fall in the 19-to-20-year age range, local data show.
Waco-McLennan County Public Health District reported 25 new cases on Monday, bringing the total active case count to 157. One more person, a 70-year-old Hispanic woman, has died, bringing the death toll to 451. She is the first person to die so far in April.
Baylor University reported 99 active cases and one new case on Monday. Baylor Health Services will distribute 500 first doses of the Moderna and 1,380 second doses of Pfizer vaccine this week, and has 100 Johnson & Johnson shots in storage, awaiting a decision on the vaccine’s safety.
Baylor spokeswoman Lori Fogleman said so far, 11% of the campus population, including 9% of students and 19% of employees, have been fully vaccinated.
“The majority of the positive cases continue to be off campus, but our case numbers are certainly not at the level we saw early in the semester or last fall," Fogleman said. "For on-campus students who test positive, they are moved to university-provided isolation housing."
Meanwhile, small towns are receiving more doses this week, Brookshire's Pharmacy in Lorena, West Oak Medical Clinic and West Pharmacy, each receiving 100 doses of the Moderna vaccine.
Pharmacist Ankit Patel said West Pharmacy vaccinated 70 last week. So far, it has only 40 scheduled for this week.
“I would say at the beginning, like three or four months back, that time was very demanding," Patel said. "Many people were asking for it, but we didn’t have much at the beginning."
He said state allotments just about meet weekly demand. Other names fall off the pharmacy’s waitlist daily as staff remove people who’ve already gotten the vaccine somewhere else. He said the majority of recipients are county residents.