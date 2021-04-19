Shot lines shorten as McLennan County lags state on vaccination rate

“Now we’re at a time where everyone can get vaccinated,” Craine said. “That population is our most active. They work, depending on their age they’re married, they may have young families. They may not feel the effects the way a senior citizen would, but they’re still susceptible because of their general life.”

Ascension Providence Spokeswoman Kathy Hadlock said sign-up for vaccines through the hospital opens weekly on Tuesday. The hospital also plans to distribute vaccines to Waco Family Medicine and Circle Drug. She said the hospital will receive 1,170 vaccine doses this week.

The Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest system will also receive 1,170 Pfizer doses this week. Shots can be reserved at bswhealth.com or through the Baylor Scott & White patient app.

Spokeswoman Megan Snipes said the hospital has vaccines to go around, and just needs more people to sign up for appointments this week. She said it’s not clear what is causing the apparent drop-off in interest.

“There’s no empirical evidence of what it is,” Snipes said. “We are trying to educate more people, and think of ways to get the word out that we haven’t [tried].”

Most of the currently active COVID-19 cases fall in the 19-to-20-year age range, local data show.