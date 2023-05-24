A slate of events will be available to veterans and the public in the Waco area this weekend to mark the Memorial Day holiday honoring military members who died in service.

The Heart of Texas Chapter 1012 of Vietnam Veterans of America will host its annual Sunset Memorial Observation from 6 to 7 p.m. Friday at the Waco Vietnam Veterans Memorial, Washington Avenue and University Parks Drive. The solemn event honors the memory of service members who died in during the war in Vietnam.

Names of the 83 service members from McLennan County who died in Vietnam will be read and honored during the ceremony. Members of the audience who want to honor friends or family members who served in Vietnam will be able to come forward and do so.

The McLennan County Veterans Association will hold Memorial Day ceremonies at 9 a.m. Monday at Hewitt Park, 801 S. Hewitt Drive. Veteran service organizations will present the flags of each military branch and honor veterans who have died in the past year.

The Heart of Texas Veterans One Stop will hold a service at 10 a.m. Monday before a barbecue for veterans from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 2010 La Salle Ave.

The Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum will offer free admission to veterans with ID and discounted admission to accompanying family members during normal visitor hours.

Mount Calvary Baptist Church, 1001 Sherman St., will hold free barbecue celebrating Memorial Day from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday featuring food, fun and fellowship.

The Waco Cruzziers group will hold a car show Saturday morning at VFW Post 4819, 715 S. Reagan St. in West. Registration will start at 7 a.m., and judging will start at 10. All proceeds will benefit St. Mary’s Catholic School and Post 4819.