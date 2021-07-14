Social worker with Waco Police to get mental health resources to people in need

“We’re excited about this for a number of reasons,” Norcross said. “We’re going to be able to, hopefully, get these folks to the resources they need before they’re in that crisis.”

Prosper Waco CEO Suzii Paynter March said CCAST has a caseload of between 25 and 30 people at any given time. The social worker will work with those people on an individual basis, and will go with police to mental health calls involving people who are already on the CCAST roster.

“They told us that some of these folks might have 100 touches with the police in a year, or 30 arrests in a year,” March said. “So there is something that is systemically repetitive.”

The social worker will conduct initial needs assessments with people the CCAST unit has contact with to determine if they need housing, transportation, education assistance, employment or mental health care. The worker would follow up with each person at least once a month.

March said compared to police, who show up after the situation has already deteriorated in an interventionist role, social workers are trained in what she calls the “service of accompaniment,” the long-term help that lasts long after the 911 call.