Something old, something new: Money set aside for new China Spring park, Cotton Palace Park updates

Waco plans to set aside money for a long-awaited neighborhood park in China Spring and a renovation of Cotton Palace Park, one of the oldest in the city.
The city’s 2021 budget sets aside $200,000 for redevelopment of Cotton Palace Park and $550,000 to buy property in China Spring, with plans to budget another $1.1 million for development and engineering the following year. Parks and Recreation Director Jonathan Cook said the new park in China Spring could be built within two years, while the phased redevelopment at Cotton Palace Park, 1300 Clay Ave., will be a more drawn-out process.
China Spring’s population has increased to between 10,000 and 15,000 residents and is expected to reach 20,000 within the next decade.
“It’s a mix of established residential areas, new residential areas on the horizon and a lot of natural features out there, so we’re definitely in the exploration phase,” Cook said.
The department aims to buy anywhere between 5 acres and 15 acres sometime this year and start designing the new park next year.
“It’s an area that we know would get a lot of use, and we’re excited to finally see it come to fruition,” Cook said.
He said Cotton Palace Park is long overdue for upgrades. The park is the former site of the Texas Cotton Palace, an exposition that opened to the public in 1894 and closed for good in 1930.
“Downtown continues to grow and stretch that way, then you have Waco Creek running through that area,” Cook said. “It’s a prime spot, we feel like, for some vast improvements to that park and that area.”
The park is split by property owned by Waco ISD. Walking trails and fitness equipment typical of a neighborhood park take up one side, and the other is dominated by a baseball and softball field.
“There’s a lot of options,” Cook said. “What we’re looking at now is a complete redesign of that park area.”
Cook said Cotton Palace Park’s location near Interstate 35 could make it a destination for people from beyond the surrounding neighborhoods.
“You have Baylor across the street, you have an influx of tourists, and hotels are within walking distance,” he said. “We think it’s in a prime spot to be a park that’s a little bit of something for everyone.”
Waco City Council Member Hector Sabido said Cotton Palace Park has received some modifications over the years, but it is past time for a makeover.
“It just offers so much potential, the park itself,” Sabido said. “It is in a neighborhood area, it’s not too far from Kate Ross (apartments), and so there’s a lot that could be done to that park and really make it a neighborhood park where families feel safe to take their kids there.”
He said the long-term plan is to connect the park to downtown and to the city-owned former site of Floyd Casey Stadium, where a housing and retail development is being planned.
“Of course Cotton Palace is on the way to downtown from Floyd Casey, Bell’s Hill Park is on the way to downtown from Floyd Casey, so we really just want to make all these parks and all these ways very interconnected,” Sabido said.
Sabido said his constituents have requested park improvements over the years, but now he considers the park’s location strategic for revitalizing South Waco.
“It’s an equity priority in my book, making those amenities in the core of the city more accessible for our surrounding areas,” he said.
Accessibility and walkability is a concern in China Spring as well. Michael Larsen, vice president of the China Spring Neighborhood Association, said the desire for a park was the reason he and other residents formed the association in the first place, and he is excited for the new development.
However, China Spring residents say subdivisions hardly ever connect, and there are few sidewalks or trails where people can walk from neighborhood to neighborhood.
“That would be a strong suggestion from our association and the community, to try to connect the subdivisions and the schools to this park” Larsen said.
Larsen said the city’s Trail Blazer Park, in the Highway 84 corridor near Woodway, is an example of the type of development that would benefit China Spring.
“I think that’s what we need, an anchoring park with facilities and the paths that connect it and kind of meander through the communities,” Larsen said.
City Council Member Jim Holmes, whose district includes China Spring, said the parks department is still trying to find a location in China Spring. He said there are a few options being considered, but he could not disclose them.
“It’s a part of our city that’s growing rapidly and does not currently have a park, and it’s the right time,” Holmes said.
Securing park funding for a particular area of town is a competitive process on the council, and China Spring has been working its way up the list for several years, he said.
“On this one, we’re trying to find a green field space for it,” Holmes said. “I think Jonathan Cook has really good ideas on setting up a first phase, getting a park in place and then eventually, if we can get the right location, we can build out walkways, pathways and hiking trails.”
