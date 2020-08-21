Something old, something new: Money set aside for new China Spring park, Cotton Palace Park updates

He said the long-term plan is to connect the park to downtown and to the city-owned former site of Floyd Casey Stadium, where a housing and retail development is being planned.

“Of course Cotton Palace is on the way to downtown from Floyd Casey, Bell’s Hill Park is on the way to downtown from Floyd Casey, so we really just want to make all these parks and all these ways very interconnected,” Sabido said.

Sabido said his constituents have requested park improvements over the years, but now he considers the park’s location strategic for revitalizing South Waco.

“It’s an equity priority in my book, making those amenities in the core of the city more accessible for our surrounding areas,” he said.

Accessibility and walkability is a concern in China Spring as well. Michael Larsen, vice president of the China Spring Neighborhood Association, said the desire for a park was the reason he and other residents formed the association in the first place, and he is excited for the new development.

However, China Spring residents say subdivisions hardly ever connect, and there are few sidewalks or trails where people can walk from neighborhood to neighborhood.