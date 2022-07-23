South Terrace Apartments near end of $45 million renovations

Ladarius Gardner moved into his newly renovated unit at South Terrace Apartments last week and described it as a breath of fresh air.

“It’s like something every homeowner dreams,” Gardner said. “My wife hasn’t even seen it yet. We just had a newborn yesterday and they get to come home to something new.”

South Terrace Apartments, 2616 S. 12th St., is nearing completion of a two-year, $45 million renovation as part of the Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Rental Assistance Demonstration (RAD) program.

The Waco Housing Authority, which administers RAD funds locally, decided in 2019 to convert South Terrace from public housing to a Section 8 project-based vouchers program. The 250-unit public housing complex was built in 1968 and expanded in 1974, and is the first of three local complexes to be remodeled using RAD funding.

Current and future South Terrace residents are guaranteed to “never pay more than 30% of their adjusted gross income (total income minus allowable deductions) in rent,” according to South Terrace’s website.

Milet Hopping, president of the Waco Housing Authority, said South Terrace renovations slowed drastically as a result of supply chain issues caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The February 2021 winter storm also damaged many of the units undergoing renovations.

There are 68 one-bedrooms, 94 two-bedrooms, 64 three-bedrooms and 24 four-bedroom units at South Terrace, all containing one bathroom.

Unit vacancies were accumulated at South Terrace so many residents weren’t required to relocate during the renovations, Hopping said. Once the residents moved out of the old units, they were mostly gutted, leaving only the windows. Residents were also provided boxes and movers from the housing authority, to help the process go smoothly from apartment to apartment.

“The construction workers would have one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom units to work on and then we would move tenants into those units as appropriate. Each time we moved a tenant on site, the construction company would then have units to continue to work on. I’m hoping to do that same model at the other two sites, I just don’t know until we finally get down to the actual bottom line to see.”

The Allied Orion Group, which manages numerous properties throughout the United States, began managing South Terrace in 2020. South Terrace Community Manager Janet Kelley said there are around four to five residents that move into the remodeled units daily, but there are still at least 100 units undergoing renovations.

Kelley estimates the remaining units will be completed by the end of December. Some of the renovations to the units include the installation of new wood floors, garbage disposals, dishwashers in three- and four-bedroom units, and ceiling fans, Hopping said.

“They are so excited to get in these beautiful units,” Kelley said.

Other improvements at South Terrace will include a new laundromat, fitness center, community areas and playground. Financial literacy, social services and other outreach classes will be offered to residents in the new community center.

South Terrace resident Candise Neumann said she is excited that her new apartment is larger than the previous unit. She is thankful for the renovations and for the South Terrace community.

“I’ve been here all of my life, or since I got my own place,” she said. “They’re nice over here. It’s quiet. I just work and go home to my kids.”

Hopping said the growth experienced in Waco within the last few years has been great, but has been hard on affordable housing.

“What happens is that we sort of don’t think about the other items that come along with this kind of growth and housing is one of them, especially for people who are vulnerable and need assistance. Affordable housing gets lost sometimes in that shuffle to try and create enough housing,” Hopping said.

Such oversights are detrimental to individuals relying on affordable housing for themselves and their families, Hopping said. It is important that people who are unable to afford other housing options in Waco are still taken care of, Hopping said.

“We hope to help them and give them a safe space so that they can go to school and do some other things, but you need to have a roof over your head and a roof over the head of your children, for any success to be done. For us, it was a matter of, we are going to change a stigma about having affordable housing in Waco, so we want our housing to look very similar to what the current apartment market looks like.”

Hopping said the renovation process for the other two public housing properties, Estella Maxey at 1809 J.J. Flewellen Road and Kate Ross at 937 S. 11th St., is underway. Waco Housing Authority owns and operates both complexes.

“Estella Maxey is already in process, in fact I believe we’ll start meeting with tenants about what they’d like to see in their homes. There’s going to be a group that will come in and engage them deliberately [about] what they’d like to see and amenities, what they’d like the property to be. We are a little bit behind with Kate Ross, but they will be trying to aim for the same funding cycle. We’re hoping to get both of them approved and ready to go for closing next year and start construction the following year.”