Special election filing glitch means candidates must reapply for Waco District 2 race

The two candidates for the District 2 Waco City Council seat in the May 7 election say they will file again after a procedural glitch required the city to reject their applications this week.
The City Secretary's Office opened filing Wednesday for the District 2 special election along with the District 3 and mayor's race set for May 7.
The winner of the special election will fill out the remaining year of the term Hector Sabido won unopposed in May 2021 before stepping down five months later.
But city officials said Friday that Texas election law sets a different filing schedule for special elections, and filing cannot begin until the governing body, in this case the city council, calls the special election.
The council is expected to call the May 7 special election for District 2 on Feb. 1, and filing will begin Feb. 2, interim City Secretary Trish Ervin said. The filing period will be extended past the normal deadline of Feb. 18, to March 7 at 5 p.m.
Ervin on Friday took responsibility for what she called an "oversight." She called the candidates, Tiffany Vidaña and Armando Arvizu, to explain the situation Friday.
Both said they intend to resubmit their applications when filing is reopened.
"I was kind of surprised," Arvizu said. "I thought everything was set to go. I was kind of disappointed. But she said she made a mistake, and we left it at that."
Vidaña said resubmitting her application is not an imposition.
"It's not a big issue for me at all," she said. "It was just a communication error. I'm still excited to run, excited to launch things. This just gives me a little more time to build connections."
There is no cost to file in a city council race.
The Waco City Council in October selected Alice Rodriguez, a longtime former District 2 council member, to serve in Sabido's place until the special election. Rodriguez said at the time she would not run in the special election.