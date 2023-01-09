Speeding truck smashes half-ton rhino statue in Cameron Park, raising safety questions

Parks officials are weighing protective measures along University Parks Drive after a speeding truck smashed to pieces the Waco Sculpture Zoo's white rhinoceros early Saturday, marking the third time reckless drivers have damaged Cameron Park property.

The rhino’s broken concrete and steel platform still lies between the Cameron Park Zoo entrance and the Brazos River.

The statue was not as lucky as its neighbor “Geri,” the 18-foot tall stainless steel giraffe sculpture the city of Waco moved into storage last November after a driver crashed into it, damaging its legs and knocking it from its concrete base. That sculpture by local artist Robbie Barber is thought to be reparable.

The most costly incident occurred last February when an unknown driver hit the nearby Wilson Creek footbridge, bending the bridge's steel girders. City officials estimate it will cost $300,000 to repair.

“That was really the same scenario, a middle-of-the-night deal,” Waco Parks and Recreation Director Jonathan Cook said.

Cook said the whole area has a lot of pedestrian traffic, and the city installed limestone blocks along the curb to prevent more cars from striking the bridge. He said the city might do the same thing along University Parks Drive’s curb to protect the sculpture zoo.

“Especially during the daytime, you have a lot of people around the sculptures taking pictures,” he said. “So we’re looking at some sort of protective barrier, if that’s the best method."

He said the rhino and giraffe were the closest to the road, and moving some of the sculptures might be another answer.

“It happens once and you can say ‘OK, it was an accident in the middle of the night,’ ” he said. “But with two in a row here, obviously it’s not something that we’re taking lightly.”

Cierra Shipley, spokesperson for Waco Police Department, said the driver who struck the rhino was on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard just before 4 a.m. Saturday when officers approached his Chevrolet pickup truck. He drove away instead of pulling over, and police followed him until he crashed into the rhinoceros and arrested him for evading them, Shipley said.

Cook said the statue is valued at $30,000, and while all the sculptures are insured the city plans to use the drivers' liability insurance to cover the property damage. The giraffe statue is valued at roughly $28,000.

The sculpture’s welded steel core was coated to prevent rusting and wrapped with galvanized steel mesh and pigmented, glass-reinforced concrete that made up the majority of the rhino’s 1,153-pound body. The structure was no match for the truck’s speed, which sent chunks of steel mesh coated concrete flying as far as the wire-frame elephant statues.

Solomon Bassoff and Domenica Mottarella, who work together at California-based Faducci Studios, sculpted five figures for the Sculpture Zoo project: Chimpanzees Razak and Auntie, the concrete and glass giraffe that’s still in place, a tiger named Tyson, an African lion and an ornate spiny-tailed lizard decorated with mosaic glass.

Bassoff said when he saw an article about the driver who hit the metal giraffe sculpture, he breathed a sigh of relief when he realized it wasn’t the one he’d created.

“It was a nice piece,” he said. “It’s unfortunate, but I guess these things happen,” he said.

Bassoff said this marks the first time in 20 years of creating public art that one of Faducci’s creations has been destroyed, and he’s open to rebuilding it.