Sprawling new TIF zone gets Waco City Council look

“Once you have these public areas repaired, it attracts private investments," Holmes said. "That’s what we’re trying to do to downtown, and I think we’ve had a good level of success there.”

If established, city would cap the zone's property tax contribution to the general fund at the 2021 level, and anything over that would go into the TIF fund to be reinvested in projects in the zone. As with current TIF zones, an advisory board would evaluate applications for TIF funding, and the city council would have final say on whether to approve contracts.

Specific project areas targeted include Cottonwood Creek Market, the development that has already brought in Top Golf and will see a Cinemark and Main Event open soon; the city-owned former Floyd Casey Stadium site slated for a multi-use development with a large residential component; a former Oak Farms milk plant in East Waco; and the former Hillcrest Baptist Medical Center site, where demolition of the hospital facilities is underway.

Holmes said during the meeting that he would like to see a more detailed plan for the TIF before there is a public hearing on the issue.

“I support the concept of getting another TIF going here,” Holmes said.