Spring Valley, Axtell highway projects to be cut from 4-year plan; Waco 'mall-to-mall' project survives

The project is important not only for Amazon and its more than 1,000 workers and truck fleets but also for other potential industries that are in discussions about building in the area, Evilia said in an interview.

MPO officials learned in August that they would have to make deep cuts to the $130 million in discretionary Category 2 funding they had expected to get from TxDOT over four years due to state budget challenges.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

MPO leaders were already prepared to remove several projects from the four-year plan, including an $8 million widening of Highway 6 near Speegleville and $33 million in safety improvements along the southern portion of Interstate 35 through Waco.

Evilia said TxDOT officials told local transportation planners last month that $18 million more in cuts were needed. He said the MPO will need to hold a new public input process on the revised plan, and state officials have signaled that no final decisions should be made until the new year.