State awards nearly $1 million for Jefferson Ave. sidewalk project

The Carver school closed after a fire July 27 and merged at least for the school year with Indian Spring. After the new middle school is complete, Indian Spring Middle School would close and students would attend the new G.W Carver instead starting as early as fall 2023.

Waco ISD officials have not announced official plans for the Indian Spring campus in that case. During Waco ISD school board meetings, Superintendent Susan Kincannon has discussed relocating the administration building there, and board members have discussed selling the property, which overlooks the Brazos River.

Reed said the idea for pedestrian improvements in the area dates back to 2018, when Councilwoman Alice Rodriguez and a group of supporters from District 2 asked the Waco Public Works Department for pedestrian improvements in the area leading to the Indian Spring Park Fountain. The fountain is a few blocks from the middle school at 203 N. University Parks Drive.

The program awarded $24.5 million to pedestrian and bike projects in 15 cities with populations between 5,001 and 200,000, including Waco. Another $30 million went to projects in 26 non-urban areas with populations of 5,000 or fewer. The Texas Transportation Commission awarded a total of $55 million in federal funds and $6.6 million in transportation development credits.