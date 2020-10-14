State revokes grants for key Falls County criminal justice positions over missing reports

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Gilliam called Scaman's explanation "complete and utter baloney."

"If the sheriff believes that this is my fault, shame on him because he knows better and he knows that is not true. It is a deflection," Gilliam said.

In the email to county officials obtained by the Tribune-Herald, the governor's office said the grants were ruled ineligible for failure to meet the Uniform Crime Reporting requirement.

"In order to be eligible for funding, applicants operating a law enforcement agency must be current on reporting Part I violent crime data to the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) for inclusion in the annual Uniform Crime Report (UCR). To be considered eligible for funding, applicants must have submitted a full twelve months of accurate data to DPS for the most recent calendar year (Jan 2019-Dec 2019)," the email states.

Elliott and Redington said the sheriff's office is responsible for submitting the UCR reports and that Scaman, as sheriff, ultimately is responsible for the loss of the grant money.

"It is 100 percent on the sheriff's office to turn in those reports," Elliott said. "It is no one else's responsibility but the sheriff's office. Ricky wants to blame this on someone who just quit. Those duties were taken away from him in February 2019 when he was demoted.