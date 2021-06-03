State to fund sidewalks on 19th Street near McLennan Community College, along former railway in East Waco

Both Waco's were funded, but Reed said the department received that news too late to budget for the project this year. Instead, the work will be considered for next year’s budget, and the city will begin preparing for the project along 18th and 19th streets next spring.

Reed said the project was originally going to include 6- to 10-feet-wide sidewalks on one side of the road and a biking trail on the other side, but that would be challenging because the available right of way is limited. Now the plan is to connect the cycling lanes along Lakeshore Drive and Park Lake Drive.

“It'll create that loop that we felt like we need on the roadway surface itself, and then we'll be looking at putting sidewalks from the college to all the places that you can dine and hang out,” Reed said.

The funding only covers bike and pedestrian improvements, including changes needed to comply with Americans With Disabilities Act standards.

That segment of 19th Street will also get a road preservation treatment along with the sidewalk project. The city took over maintenance on 19th Street from TxDOT in 2016.