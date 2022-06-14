Stretch of Washington Avenue makes two-way debut in downtown Waco

Sthefanie Welch said she did not judge any of the confused drivers fighting their muscle memory on Washington Avenue on Tuesday, because she felt the same way driving along the stretch newly converted to a two-way street.

Welch owns The Black Daisy Boutique, a clothing store near 12th Street and Washington Avenue, on the stretch from Fifth Street to 18th Street that had long carried only westbound traffic. After a delay of several weeks waiting on the necessary striping and final touches, crews cleared out barriers blocking the new eastbound lane and the road made its two-way debut Tuesday.

“I slowly drove down and I’m like ‘Oh, the cones are gone. OK, guess we can drive the opposite way now,’” Welch said.

Welch was in support of the conversion and hopes it will mean more shoppers reach her store. She said most customers who come to Washington Avenue are locals, with some tourists venturing farther than Austin Avenue.

“Before, let’s say you made a wrong turn, you would have to find a way all the way around to go back if you went too far," she said. "Now you can just turn.”

Over the course of a few hours workers removed "one way" signs and cones while Austin Traffic Signal workers calibrated traffic lights. Welch said it will take some time for locals adjust to the road’s new striping.

“I don’t really see too many cars driving on the new side of the street,” she said. “I think people are kind of fearful, because they’re not sure what’s going on.”

The Black Daisy is at 1124 Washington Ave. along with Wicked Salon and other businesses. Robert Denton, part owner of the building, said he is also pleased by the change.

“Downtown used to be a four-block area from Fourth Street to Seventh Street,” he said. “Now, most people and investors see it from 18th to 24th, and having Washington really helps that out.”

He said the new bike lanes will provide a path for cyclists in downtown Waco, especially because Austin Avenue lacks bike lanes.

The Washington Avenue Conversion Project started with a $3.9 million contract with Big Creek Construction in December 2020.

The project was originally slated for completion in spring, but hit delays in April when Big Creek’s subcontractor struggled to hire adequate staff to finish restriping, according to Waco Capital Improvement Program Manager Jim Reed.

“While we have opened the corridor to two-way traffic, drivers need to proceed with caution as this remains an active work site until the contractor addresses any and all work items deemed incomplete by city of Waco staff,” Reed said.

He said the city is in the middle of planning site reviews to make sure the finished project mirrors construction plans, a process he expects to finish next month.

