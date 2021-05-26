Stricter short-term rental rules in residential parts of town up for Waco City Council vote

All short-term rentals, except those with owners nearby, could be banned from Waco's residentially zoned neighborhoods by a proposed change to the city code.
Waco City Council will hold a special meeting at 2 p.m. Thursday to vote on whether certain kinds of short-term rentals, those with no owners on-site and those based in apartment units, should be kept out of areas zoned for residential development.
Waco Plan Commission Director Clint Peters, who worked on the proposed changes, said they are meant to free up housing in Waco where demand outstrips supply, especially in the last few months.
“There were several special permit cases that came through that process and had no opposition from the neighborhood, but the council was still expressing concern about the affordability and availability, so there were several that were denied on those bases from the council,” Peters said.
There are 90 permitted rentals that would not have been allowed if the proposed ordinance had been in effect, or almost 0.09% of the 103,176 housing units in McLennan County, according to Census Bureau figures from 2019.
Waco City Council Member Josh Borderud, who served as plan commission chair before being elected, said short-term rentals that get the most public input are usually in residential areas.
"Everyone, anecdotally, knows someone trying to buy a home in McLennan County and unable to do so because of how high demand is and how low supply is right now," Borderud said. "And with the hotels coming online, we feel like short-term rentals are unnecessarily, our current short-term rental ordinance is unnecessarily prioritizing short-term guests over long-term residents."
He said the current version of the ordinance made more sense when Waco had more tourists than local hotels could accommodate, but that is not the case anymore.
Type II short-term rentals would no longer be allowed in parts of Waco zoned R-E, R-1A, R-1B and R-1C. Type III rentals would no longer be allowed in R-3A, R-3B, R-3C, R-3D, R-3E, O-2,O-3 and C-1. Mixed use areas like those near Magnolia Market at the Silos would not be affected.
Members of the public who want to support or oppose the item during Thursday's public hearing should submit their comments or register to speak at waco-texas.com/councilspeaker.asp, by email at CSO@wacotx.gov or by by calling 254-750-5750. Speakers must be registered by 1:30 p.m. Thursday. The meetings will be broadcast live at wccc.tv and on the city’s cable channel.
Short-term rental Type II includes single-family homes that are not owner-occupied, and Type III includes single apartment complex units rented out as a short-term rental. Peters said both types already require a special permit if located in an area zoned for certain residential uses. There are 145 Type II short-term rentals in Waco, and they make up 69% of all short-term rental special permit applications Waco receives. Most Type II rentals are clustered in the city core.
If passed on first reading, the council would vote on the ordinance a second time on June 1. If it passed again June 1, the changes would go into effect June 15.
There are 261 licensed or soon to be licensed short-term rentals in Waco. Of that number, 120 have special permits, including more traditional bed and breakfasts. Of that number, 90 were issued to short-term rentals that fall into Type II or Type III and are in residential areas affected by the proposed change.
According to a monthly housing report released by the Texas A&M University Real Estate Center, the average house sales price for the Waco metropolitan statistical area rose 27.64% year over year, from $213,665 to $272,717. The average price per square foot rose from $113.84 to $134.43. Median price rose 21.75%, from $189,900 to $231,199, and the median price per square foot rose from $114.63 to $135.79.
In an interview Wednesday, Peters said existing Type II and Type III rentals would be grandfathered in if the new ordinance passes, and the current owners would be allowed to continue operating indefinitely. However, if the owners ever sell the property, the special permit would not transfer to the new owner.
“They'll be able to continue operations as long as they keep their license up to date,” Peters said. “But the way our ordinance works is the special permits are nontransferable.”
Regular short-term rental applications cost $150, but a special permit requires a $300 application fee.
Peters said the suggested changes came out of a March city council meeting when staff brought up the cost of housing and the burden of hearings for short-term rentals. A controversial short-term rental can draw dozens of people to council meetings to oppose them during hearings.
“It’s a tedious process,” Peters said. “It puts pressure on the council, because we're seeing a lot of cases every month. We have some neighborhoods that oppose them all, and they have to do it over and over and over again. It puts pressure on the applicant. And so we had that discussion.”