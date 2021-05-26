Stricter short-term rental rules in residential parts of town up for Waco City Council vote

"Everyone, anecdotally, knows someone trying to buy a home in McLennan County and unable to do so because of how high demand is and how low supply is right now," Borderud said. "And with the hotels coming online, we feel like short-term rentals are unnecessarily, our current short-term rental ordinance is unnecessarily prioritizing short-term guests over long-term residents."

He said the current version of the ordinance made more sense when Waco had more tourists than local hotels could accommodate, but that is not the case anymore.

Type II short-term rentals would no longer be allowed in parts of Waco zoned R-E, R-1A, R-1B and R-1C. Type III rentals would no longer be allowed in R-3A, R-3B, R-3C, R-3D, R-3E, O-2,O-3 and C-1. Mixed use areas like those near Magnolia Market at the Silos would not be affected.

Members of the public who want to support or oppose the item during Thursday's public hearing should submit their comments or register to speak at waco-texas.com/councilspeaker.asp, by email at CSO@wacotx.gov or by by calling 254-750-5750. Speakers must be registered by 1:30 p.m. Thursday. The meetings will be broadcast live at wccc.tv and on the city’s cable channel.