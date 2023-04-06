The Waco City Council voiced cautious enthusiasm Thursday over a consultant’s vision to reshape the heart of downtown Waco with a baseball stadium and cinema complex, performing arts center, a Brazos River boardwalk and an array of large municipal and private office buildings.

The city hired global architecture firm Gensler to study how to consolidate scattered city operations into a new municipal building on the city-owned parking lots around City Hall. City officials also asked Gensler to reimagine the entire downtown area from Mary Avenue to Waco Drive.

In a 1.5-hour presentation at a Waco City Council retreat Thursday, Gensler officials left no doubt that they were dreaming big.

Schematic drawings show midrise office buildings and public parking around Heritage Square. That area would include the municipal building of about 100,000 square feet, about three times larger than the current City Hall. City Manager Bradley Ford said in an interview that the existing City Hall would be preserved but likely repurposed for other uses.

Even taller buildings and parking garages would be created west of Fourth Street alongside the ALICO building and Roosevelt Tower, with one replacing the city’s Mae Jackson Development Center.

New multistory buildings would be constructed on Austin Avenue, opening onto a new plaza across Washington Avenue from the McLennan County Courthouse.

Indian Spring Middle School would be converted to a multi-block urban residential complex, with the track and field next to the school becoming a Double-A minor league baseball stadium and cinema multiplex. A small “harbor” from the Brazos River would extend toward the stadium along Barron’s Branch, offering a boathouse for public use.

A performing arts center would be built on a 6-acre riverfront site the city recently acquired at University Parks Drive and Franklin Avenue. The facility likely would cost more than $100 million in public and private funds, city officials said.

Between those ends of the study area, the plan calls for access points and boardwalks along the Brazos River. Most astonishing to council members, Gensler proposes razing the Waco Convention Center and Hilton hotel and moving them to the parking lot on the Franklin Avenue side of the current City Hall.

That would allow the city to create a sweeping public green running from City Hall to the Suspension Bridge and riverfront, and a walkway leading diagonally to the performing arts center.

John Houser, an Austin-based Gensler design official, said public input meetings supported the idea of improving river access and views and filling downtown’s ample empty spaces with new buildings and attractions. The river would be the “spine” of the reimagined downtown core, he said.

“One of the things we’ve heard from the community is embracing the incredible connection you all have to the river,” Houser said.

He said the Gensler plan would resurrect the urban vitality of Waco’s bygone City Hall square, which was razed in the 1970s to make way for the convention center and parking lots.

Council Member Alice Rodriguez said she fondly remembers the old Square, which had many minority-owned buildings, and she said City Hall was topped by a jail.

“The guys used to call out to us, ‘Let my mother know I’m in jail,’” she said.

Ford, who has been involved in the visioning process with Gensler, said he hopes to publish a request for proposals this year for developing the city parking lots around City Hall.

He said the schematics and concepts in the presentation are the beginning of a discussion about downtown’s long-term future, not a final plan. The projects would likely take the form of a public-private partnership, but financial details have yet to be worked out, Ford said.

“I want you to be certain that there’s still flexibility down the road,” he told the council. “When I look at the drawings … there’s probably 15 to 20 phases of development. … It’s not an overnight thing.”

District 4 Council Member David Horner questioned why the east side of the Brazos corridor was not included in the study.

“Before we get too far in disseminating this information, I think we need to think really hard about it,” he said. “Hopefully we’ve been trying to be inclusive, and this looks like it’s not to me.”

District 1 Council Member Andrea Barefield, who represents East Waco, said the consultant was asked to create a study for a particular area, focusing on city facilities.

“I don’t know that it’s necessarily non-inclusive,” Barefield said. “I think the role in this particular exercise was to shift the area around City Hall.”

Mayor Dillon Meek said the long-term vision is important, and he believes many Waco residents would like to see a City Hall square opening onto the river. But he said consolidating municipal offices is the more urgent issue.

“The genesis of this conversation was that so many staff members are spread out in multiple office buildings, and some of those are in real need of capital improvements,” Meek said.

He also said there is potentially significant real estate value in city facilities such as the Mae Jackson Development Center, the health district and municipal court complex at 225 W. Waco Drive, and the city operations center at 1415 N. Fourth St.

“Are we going to pour a lot of money into these facilities that have become really lucrative?” he said.

Ford, the city manager, said the downtown real estate discussion has included Waco Independent School District, which is in the same position of trying to relocate to a more modern and efficient building.

Waco ISD bought its headquarters at 501 Franklin Ave. 30 years ago. The 1929 building originally served law and financial firms and was known as the Professional Building.

“The building is 10 stories, and it’s pretty clunky for what we do,” Superintendent Susan Kincannon said in an interview Thursday. “There aren’t good collaborative spaces, and you can come and go and not really see people. … We don’t have a great place to train teachers.”

Kincannon said she reached out to Ford in the early stages of the Gensler study, and they visited Temple ISD, which had recently built a new building in tandem with city projects.

Kincannon and Waco ISD board leaders were considering moving the administration building to the current Indian Spring Middle School campus, which was due to be vacated this fall when the middle school population moves to the rebuilt G.W. Carver Middle School in East Waco.

However, the school district is now planning to move students from Kendrick Elementary School into the Indian Spring building while their school is being rebuilt, so the Indian Spring campus will be in use until 2025.

In discussions with Kincannon, city officials argued the half-century-old school building was not the best place for a school administration headquarters, and the 30-acre Waco ISD site around the building would be better used for economic development.

Waco ISD and city officials are now discussing building Waco ISD administrative offices in the blocks around City Hall. Kincannon said that option could allow the two entities to share meeting spaces and even video production studios.

Kincannon said the Gensler study is an exciting direction for downtown.

“I like it,” she said. “I’m impressed. Having a vision is really important for us looking to the future.”

At the retreat Thursday, Meek said he believes the initial governmental office project could be a catalyst for private investment that would make downtown more vibrant.

Horner said he is not against the aims of the Gensler plan, but it will be important to get public buy-in.

“It’s different to say we want all that — which we all do — and starting with ‘And we’re going to tear down the convention center.’ That’s huge.”

Ford said the timing of that move is unsettled, and it could be more than a decade away if it happens.

Meek said continued discussion and study will be needed.

“I think it’s important to dream big on this and say, do we want to restore the view to the river?” Meek said. “If there’s a funding model that makes sense, let’s dream big and explore that. If there’s a part that doesn’t, we’ll scale back. We don’t want to be lacking in fiscal management, but we also want to have a world class downtown. If we can balance those things out, we’ll land in the right place.”