Study on Cotton Belt bridge conversion options gets nod for $32,000 from Waco

The next step toward making a gathering place out of a disused 1907 railroad bridge spanning the Brazos River recently got a nod for almost $32,000 in city money.
The money, recommended by the Tax Increment Financing Zone board, would pay for engineering and architectural services to further evaluate the options and potential costs for working on the bridge connecting downtown and East Waco.
In 2019, then-City Center Waco Director Megan Henderson said she estimated removing Cotton Belt bridge would cost $3.5 million, and repairing it would cost $4.3 million. During a downtown Waco Public Improvement District meeting, current interim City Center Waco Director Jeffrey Vitarius said bridge projects are difficult to predict, and City Center Waco will have a better estimate once the design and budgeting work for the project is finished.
“They have certain qualities that make individual projects different from one another. … The challenge facing the project at this moment is that there’s a wide uncertainty around what the project will ultimately cost because of the unique nature of the bridge.”
The Waco City Council will vote on the TIF board’s recommendation to fund the study. TIF money, collected from a portion of property taxes in the zone, is reinvested in public infrastructure or business incentives in the area.
City Center Waco, which owns the bridge, would use the results of the study to inform plans for the bridge and neighboring properties, and for future funding requests to pay for the work. The study will build on previous engineering work that focused on the bridge’s structural integrity. The previous structural study cost $62,000 and was funded by the PID board, which gets its money from a surtax on downtown businesses that benefit from services it provides in the district, including security, graffiti removal and landscaping of vacant lots.
Vitarius said the next study is expected to take two to three months to complete. Then the city will have a better idea of how much the project would cost and what options there are.
Local developer Rick Sheldon and his wife, Lisa, donated the bridge to City Center Waco in 2016. Vitarius aid the bridge’s proximity to Bridge Street, Elm Avenue, Webster Avenue and Mary Avenue make it important in the grand scheme of downtown Waco development. He said the idea is to have park space at both ends of the bridge.
“The bridge is also meant to be an amenity and a gathering space in and of itself,” Vitarius said.
The city is in the midst of a $13.2 million rebuilding of Elm Avenue, which includes new utility lines, repaving and landscaping. Another $5.5 million project will convert Bridge Street in East Waco into a festival street designed to accommodate event crowds and foot traffic, complete with seating areas and an outdoor stage.
Near the other end of the bridge, the city also has plans to redevelop Mary Avenue, and it would be just a few blocks from a mixed-use development under construction on city-owned riverfront.
“It’s really at a pivot point between two nodes of activity,” Vitarius said during an interview after the meeting. “It’s a really great place for pedestrian connection across the river for people moving between those two spaces. Walkability is one of those elements that’s important to downtown generally, but was specifically called out in the Imagine Waco plan in a number of different spots.”
He said the Imagine Waco plan, a long-term city planning document, aims to better connect the Elm Avenue area with downtown and to make the riverfront area more walkable, and the proposed bridge accomplishes both.
He said the bridge was inspired by the High Line in Manhattan, an elevated train line retrofitted into a 1.45-mile-long park.
The property on the west bank of the Cotton Belt bridge is in the downtown Public Improvement District, but the eastern bank is not.
The PID stretches from I-35 to Jefferson Avenue and from 11th Street to the banks of the Brazos River and from Elm Avenue to Garrison Street, according to the city of Waco website.
“Technically, the bridge itself is not in the PID,” Vitarius said. “It’s not on any property.”
He said it is a matter of opinion whether the project should fall under the PID, though the district funded the previous study.
During the PID board meeting this week, board member David Lacy said he supports the project but does not understand why the PID was being asked to fund it when the bridge is only partly in the district.