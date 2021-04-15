Study on downtown Cotton Belt bridge conversion options gets nod for $32,000 from Waco

City Center Waco, which owns the bridge, would use the results of the study to inform plans for the bridge and neighboring properties, and for future funding requests to pay for the work. The study will build on previous engineering work that focused on the bridge’s structural integrity. The previous structural study cost $62,000 and was funded by the PID board, which gets its money from a surtax on downtown businesses that benefit from services it provides in the district, including security, graffiti removal and landscaping of vacant lots.

Vitarius said the next study is expected to take two to three months to complete. Then the city will have a better idea of how much the project would cost and what options there are.

Local developer Rick Sheldon and his wife, Lisa, donated the bridge to City Center Waco in 2016. Vitarius aid the bridge’s proximity to Bridge Street, Elm Avenue, Webster Avenue and Mary Avenue make it important in the grand scheme of downtown Waco development. He said the idea is to have park space at both ends of the bridge.

“The bridge is also meant to be an amenity and a gathering space in and of itself,” Vitarius said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}