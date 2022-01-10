Study: Waco's affordable housing options shrinking for those on the bottom

Waco’s housing shortage weighs most heavily on the bottom tier of its wage-earners, who are likely to spend more than 30% of their income on rent, a comprehensive housing study commissioned by the city shows.

The study, conducted by M&L Associates and partially funded by the Cooper Foundation, shows that the supply of affordable housing for lower-income households hasn't kept up with demand as the city has grown over the last decade.

The housing study, which was unveiled at a special city council meeting Monday, is meant to guide emerging city efforts to improve affordability, aided by COVID-19 recovery money that the city has set aside for that purpose.

The study was based on U.S. Census data collected from 2010 to 2019. During that time, the number of households grew 10%, and 4,028 new housing units were added.

But only 540 were apartment buildings, which are often more attainable than a home for families with low incomes, said Marjorie Willow, a principal with M&L Associates. In the same time, short-term rentals and other seasonal or vacation homes increased from 231 to 617, many of them in minority-majority neighborhoods.