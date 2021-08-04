Survivors share stories in Waco press conference encouraging vaccination amid spike in COVID-19 hospitalizations, cases

“Per the governor’s executive order, the city is prohibited from regulating or mandating masks, shutdowns, or really anything else regarding COVID at this time,” Meek said.

The Rev. Danny Reeves, senior pastor at First Baptist Corsicana and a Baylor University graduate, said he did not get vaccinated because he held the same, “I’m healthy. I’ll be OK,” view shared by many as their reason to not get vaccinated. Reeves said his perspective changed after he fell ill with COVID-19 spent two days in the intensive care unit before being released to quarantine at home.

Ten days after his release from the hospital as of Wednesday, Reeves said his muscles are still weak, he experienced hair loss, and he is covered in a full-body rash. Now Reeves is encouraging everyone to get vaccinated.

Karen Hicks, a Waco Independent School District, came down with COVID-19 in December, before the vaccine was available to her and had to be isolated at home alone for three weeks. She said she was hesitant at first to get vaccinated because she had already had COVID-19, she is now thankful for the extra peace of mind.

Hicks spoke directly to the Black community of Waco to urge vaccination.