Survivors share stories in Waco press conference encouraging vaccination amid spike in COVID-19 hospitalizations, cases

With local hospitals treating 104 COVID-19 patients as of Wednesday and five deaths from the disease since the weekend, the city of Waco held a press conference on the situation for the first time since late April.
Over the past 14 days, McLennan County has seen a 233% increase in the daily average number of new cases and a 280% increase in the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19, said LaShonda Malrey-Horne, director for the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District. The county saw 161 new cases Wednesday, and a total of 475 residents have died of the disease.
During the press conference, a few COVID-19 survivors shared their experiences with the disease, each encouraging residents to get vaccinated. At Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center, only 2% of hospitalized COVID-19 patients are vaccinated, interim Chief Medical Officer Dr. Umad Ahmad said. Each of the vaccinated patients also has another health condition making them sicker, Ahmad said. Most COVID-19 patients at Ascension Providence Medical Center also are unvaccinated, said Dr. Richard Haskett, chief medical officer at Ascension Medical Group Waco, though he did not have a specific figure.
Waco Mayor Dillon Meek said executive orders by Gov. Greg Abbott prevent the city form requiring health and safety measures, but he hopes that hearing from community members about their experience with the virus will encourage unvaccinated residents to go ahead and get vaccinated.
“Per the governor’s executive order, the city is prohibited from regulating or mandating masks, shutdowns, or really anything else regarding COVID at this time,” Meek said.
The Rev. Danny Reeves, senior pastor at First Baptist Corsicana and a Baylor University graduate, said he did not get vaccinated because he held the same, “I’m healthy. I’ll be OK,” view shared by many as their reason to not get vaccinated. Reeves said his perspective changed after he fell ill with COVID-19 spent two days in the intensive care unit before being released to quarantine at home.
Ten days after his release from the hospital as of Wednesday, Reeves said his muscles are still weak, he experienced hair loss, and he is covered in a full-body rash. Now Reeves is encouraging everyone to get vaccinated.
Karen Hicks, a Waco Independent School District, came down with COVID-19 in December, before the vaccine was available to her and had to be isolated at home alone for three weeks. She said she was hesitant at first to get vaccinated because she had already had COVID-19, she is now thankful for the extra peace of mind.
Hicks spoke directly to the Black community of Waco to urge vaccination.
“I encourage everyone as an African American female, everyone in my community,” Hicks said. “I know you have a choice … but it is so important for you to take care of your health first, not just for you but for your children.”
Hicks was re-exposed to the virus two weeks ago, and her test came back negative, which she attributes to being fully vaccinated.
“It’s another level of peace when you are working in the community and with the public to just know you have a level of protection,” Hicks said.
In response to the recent surge in cases, Hillcrest and Ascension Providence Medical Center have reinstate visitor limits. Hillcrest is only allowing one visitor at a time for patients age 16 and older, or two visitors at a time for younger patients not receiving treatment for COVID-19. Providence is allowing one visitor for surgeries and COVID-19 patients, and two visitors for other patients.
Both health care systems are requiring vaccination for employees, volunteers and vendors using their facilities.
Waco Family Medicine CEO Dr. Jackson Griggs said the delta variant driving much of the surge is proving to be stronger, faster, and more contagious than the original strain.
Griggs said someone with the variant is likely to infect four to eight people, compared to an average two to three people for the original strain. Someone with the delta variant also is twice as likely to be hospitalized as someone with most other strains, Griggs said.
Griggs said the good news is that data on a state and national level shows COVID-19 deaths and hospitalization are uncommon among the vaccinated.
He said breakthrough cases of vaccinated people testing positive for COVID-19 typically involve only mild symptoms that last for a shorter amount of time, the person is less contagious, and their fatality risk is radically reduced.
Dr. Bradford Holland, an ear, nose and throat specialist with Providence and chair of the McLennan County Republican Party, said he is against overprotective measures such as shelter-in-place or closure mandates, but vaccines are the only way to end the pandemic.
“You have two simple choices, to get vaccinated or to get infected,” Holland said. “That is really what it is coming down to.”
Holland said misinformation can be causing a lack of trust in vaccines, but he said no health-and-safety concerns were cut in developing the vaccine and that natural immunity is not enough to prevent someone from getting COVID-19 a second time.
Holland said he is thankful to live in a county where people have the right to make their own choices and he hopes people would choose the vaccine.
“Getting vaccinated is truly the patriotic thing to do,” Holland said.
The public health district will be hosting the following vaccination clinics:
Thursday, 6 to 8:30 p.m., Arts on 7th concert series, Seventh Street and Austin Avenue