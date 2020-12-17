Susan Kelly named judge of 54th State District Court

Susan Kelly, an unsuccessful candidate for judge of McLennan County's 19th State District Court, was appointed Thursday to serve as judge of the 54th State District Court.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott made the announcement in a press release. Kelly, 58, is replacing Judge Matt Johnson, who will move to the fourth floor of the McLennan County Courthouse in January to serve as a justice on Waco's 10th Court of Appeals. Kelly will have to run in two years to keep her seat.
Kelly said the appointment left her humbled and at a loss for words. She received the call from the governor's office Wednesday night, and by today, she said she almost had convinced herself it was a dream. Kelly will join 414th State District Judge Vicki Menard as the only women to serve as state district judges in McLennan County.
"It must be true, but it is still a dream," Kelly said. "I am so humbled and honored to receive this appointment to 54th State District Court — a court where I made my first appearance as a lawyer in a felony case in front of Judge George Allen. Since then, at various times, I have fought from both sides of the 54th's counsel table, sometimes as a prosecutor for the state of Texas and sometimes as a defense attorney for an accused Texas citizen. I am extremely grateful to Gov. Greg Abbott for appointing me and trusting me to assume this very serious role."
Kelly also said she is grateful to Allen and Johnson "for exemplifying the role of the 54th's bench."
"The bar is set very high and the shoes to fill are very big," she said. "I pledge to work hard for the citizens of McLennan County."
The appointment gives Kelly about two weeks to shut down her practice and to take care of her current clients.
Support Local Journalism
Kelly ran third in a four-candidate race this year to replace retiring 19th State District Judge Ralph Strother. Thomas West will succeed Strother after beating former prosecutor and former assistant city attorney Kristi DeCluitt in a July runoff.
DeCluitt and Michael Flynn, who finished fourth in the 19th race, also sought the 54th State District Court appointment, along with Waco attorneys Alan Bennett, Josh Tetens and Rick Bradley.
Kelly, a former prosecutor, got her bachelor's and law degrees from Baylor University and is one of a small minority of attorneys who are certified in criminal law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization.
As judge of 54th State District Court, Kelly will preside over one of the county's two primary felony courts, which have growing backlogs because of pandemic-related closures.
Johnson congratulated Kelly and said he has known her more than 30 years.
"I am confident she has the experience, intellect and common sense to handle the demands placed on the judge of the 54th District Court," Johnson said. "I congratulate her on being appointed as the 10th judge to serve the court since its establishment in 1893."
Kelly is a member of the National Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers, The Federalist Society and The Judge Abner V. McCall American Inn of Court. She also is a member and a former president of both the Waco-McLennan County Bar Association and the McLennan County Criminal Defense Attorneys Association and a board member of the Texas Criminal Defense Lawyers Educational Institute.
Also, she is a former board member of the Texas Criminal Defense Lawyers Association and a former member of the Texas District and County Attorneys Association. Kelly is a member of the Waco Chamber of Commerce and is a graduate of its Leadership Waco program.
She also is a former board member and president of the Waco Civic Theatre and is a member of the Baylor Alumni Association and a life member of the Baylor Law Alumni Association.
About eight years ago, Kelly established the McLennan County Indigent Defendants' Clothes Closet to provide appropriate courtroom attire for indigent defendants going to trial. It is still in use and housed in a small office in 54th State District Court.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.