Susan Kelly named judge, replacing Matt Johnson in 54th court

Susan Kelly, an unsuccessful candidate for judge of McLennan County’s 19th State District Court, was appointed Thursday to serve as judge of the 54th State District Court.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott made the announcement in a press release. Kelly, 58, is replacing Judge Matt Johnson, who will move to the fourth floor of the McLennan County Courthouse in January to serve as a justice on Waco’s 10th Court of Appeals. Kelly will have to run in two years to keep her seat.

Kelly said the appointment left her humbled and at a loss for words. She received the call from the governor’s office Wednesday night, and by today, she said she almost had convinced herself it was a dream. Kelly will join 414th State District Judge Vicki Menard as the only women to serve as state district judges in McLennan County.