Tax base increase means bills could go up as rates go down

Davis said she will submit a proposed rate to trustees on Aug. 13.

Waco City Manager Bradley Ford, meanwhile, said late Monday afternoon he will propose a budget that maintains a property tax rate of 77.6 cents per $100 valuation. The rate has not changed since fiscal year 2014, but considering that appraised home values increased 6.3%, year over year, Waco residents could see an equivalent boost in their tax bill, or about $76 for the average homeowner.

The Waco City Council on Tuesday will discuss the city’s proposed tax rate during a work session that begins at 3 p.m., spokesman Larry Holze said.

McLennan County commissioners last week approved a preliminary tax rate for fiscal year 2020-21 of 46.87 cents per $100 valuation, down from the current 48.52 cents. A vote to put it into effect is scheduled Aug. 25.

They entertained no requests for wage increases during budget hearings, but did approve a 1% cost-of-living adjustment across the board.

Chief Appraiser Joe Don Bobbitt said the appraisal process has proved challenging as COVID-19 restrictions on face-to-face meetings limited options on meeting with property owners contesting their appraised values.