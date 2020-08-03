Tax base increase means bills could go up as rates go down

A tax base increase of nearly $900 million this year across McLennan County will allow some local taxing entities to lower their tax rates while bringing in more revenue.
McLennan County commissioners have already committed to a tax rate cut of 1.66 cents, while Midway and Waco Independent School Districts are considering a rate cut and the city of Waco is planning to hold its rate steady.
But lower tax rates may not translate to lower tax bills for the average homeowner, given hefty increases in home values.
For example, average home values in McGregor ISD experienced a 12.1% increase, La Vega ISD a 11.6% rise and Waco a 9.9% bump, just to name three entities seeing the biggest increases.
After facing delays in the protest process due to COVID-19, the McLennan County Appraisal District last week released certified estimates for 2020 showing countywide appraisals as of January rose to more than $19 billion, a 4.83% increase.
Cities and school districts throughout the county saw year-over-year increases in property values except one: Midway ISD.
Amounting to little more than a rounding maneuver, its $5.04 billion in property valuation slipped fractionally by $12.7 million.
Wesley Brooks, Midway ISD’s assistant superintendent for finance, said the decline, such as it was, could be blamed mostly on fluctuating inventory in the commercial and industrial plants concentrated in the district.
“M&M Mars . . . there were some issues related to valuation on some of their specialized equipment,” said Brooks, referencing the Mars Wrigley Confectionery plant that makes Snickers, Skittles and Starburst candies. “They also moved inventory from the Waco plant to a Dallas location.”
At the same time, home values in Midway ISD increased 3.7% on average.
Midway ISD trustees will meet Aug. 18 to set a tax rate, which is recommended to drop by 1.5 cents, from 1.25 cents per $100 to $1.235 cents. The owner of the average home, which has increased from $225,033 to $233,384, would see a tax increase of $69.39.
The district recently retired the bonds it issued 20 years ago to build Midway High School, “a move that gave us more breathing room,” said Brooks.
Appraised values in the Waco Independent School District increased $311 million, or 5.07%, year over year, according to the appraisal district. The home appraisal average rose nearly 10%, from $106,955 to $117,499.
Sheryl Davis, who oversees financial services for Waco ISD, said increased property values will allow the district to reduce the tax rate of $1.242 cents per $100 by about 3 cents per $100 valuation. But trustees may not stop there. She said adjustments to long-term debt may knock off another 3 cents.
Even with a 6-cent tax rate decrease, the average Waco ISD homeowner could see a tax increase of $60.
Davis said she will submit a proposed rate to trustees on Aug. 13.
Waco City Manager Bradley Ford, meanwhile, said late Monday afternoon he will propose a budget that maintains a property tax rate of 77.6 cents per $100 valuation. The rate has not changed since fiscal year 2014, but considering that appraised home values increased 6.3%, year over year, Waco residents could see an equivalent boost in their tax bill, or about $76 for the average homeowner.
The Waco City Council on Tuesday will discuss the city’s proposed tax rate during a work session that begins at 3 p.m., spokesman Larry Holze said.
McLennan County commissioners last week approved a preliminary tax rate for fiscal year 2020-21 of 46.87 cents per $100 valuation, down from the current 48.52 cents. A vote to put it into effect is scheduled Aug. 25.
They entertained no requests for wage increases during budget hearings, but did approve a 1% cost-of-living adjustment across the board.
Chief Appraiser Joe Don Bobbitt said the appraisal process has proved challenging as COVID-19 restrictions on face-to-face meetings limited options on meeting with property owners contesting their appraised values.
“We have certified estimates, but we still have about 4,000 hearings to go,” he said. “We were facing a July 25 deadline, so we had to estimate where we thought we would end up. If we err, we wanted to err on the side of caution, not give everybody an unrealistic sense of hope.”
He said the appraisal district continues to pursue accommodations at the Waco Convention Center, now closed, to conduct its remaining meetings with taxpayers.
Bobbitt said 122 property owners have applied to receive temporary disaster exemptions that would reduce by 25% their taxable values.
“Those have been denied due to the Attorney General’s opinion,” said Bobbitt, referencing Texas AG Ken Paxton’s decision that economic woes caused by the COVID-19 pandemic are not the same as physical damage to structures such as that inflicted by Hurricane Harvey.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott declared the entire state of Texas a disaster area on March 13 due to COVID-19-related repercussions.
Local entities claiming the largest exemptions, said Bobbitt, included Coca-Cola, which operates a juice plant at Hewitt and Imperial drives. It asked for a $30 million reduction. Meanwhile, the local Pilgrim’s Pride poultry processing plant and the Sherwin-Williams distribution center both asked for exemptions of more than $10 million, as did Tinsley Place Apartments.
“Normally, on July 25, we have only 50 to 100 properties not certified, or about 99%. This year we were closer to 81%,” said Bobbitt.
Certified appraisal value estimates for McLennan County
|Entity
|2019 certified
|2020 certified
|$ change
|% change
|2019 avg. home
|2020 avg. home
|% change
|McLennan County
|$18,236,795,131
|$19,117,293,030
|$880,497,899
|4.83%
|$145,473
|$154,438
|6.16%
|MCC
|$19,392,702,650
|$20,264,941,218
|$872,238,568
|4.50%
|$145,317
|$154,303
|6.18%
|Waco
|$10,780,588,735
|$11,200,090,081
|$419,501,346
|3.89%
|$154,726
|$164,465
|6.29%
|Hewitt
|$1,008,342,875
|$1,033,772,864
|$25,429,989
|2.52%
|$157,810
|$162,654
|3.07%
|Robinson
|$929,969,501
|$1,004,781,550
|$74,812,049
|8.04%
|$197,241
|$210,998
|6.97%
|Bellmead
|$479,460,340
|$489,110,300
|$9,649,960
|2.01%
|$85,838
|$92,051
|7.24%
|Woodway
|$1,250,365,840
|$1,292,258,519
|$41,892,679
|3.35%
|$275,836
|$285,377
|3.46%
|Lacy-Lakeview
|$395,870,174
|$407,307,687
|$11,437,513
|2.89%
|$115,821
|$122,149
|5.46%
|McGregor
|$427,581,691
|$458,629,656
|$31,047,965
|7.26%
|$118,978
|$130,625
|9.79%
|West
|$196,572,824
|$211,202,611
|$14,629,787
|7.44%
|$136,862
|$150,126
|9.69%
|Waco ISD
|$6,137,112,895
|$6,448,220,570
|$311,107,675
|5.07%
|$106,955
|$117,499
|9.86%
|Midway ISD
|$5,060,671,804
|$5,047,904,430
|($12,767,374)
|(0.25%)
|$225,033
|$233,384
|3.71%
|China Spring ISD
|$870,873,330
|$928,349,953
|$57,476,623
|6.60%
|$222,447
|$236,199
|6.18%
|La Vega ISD
|$947,573,620
|$971,749,625
|$24,176,005
|2.55%
|$70,609
|$78,787
|11.58%
|Robinson ISD
|$657,221,126
|$708,798,817
|$51,577,691
|7.85%
|$197,241
|$210,998
|6.97%
|McGregor ISD
|$454,721,175
|$484,710,184
|$29,989,009
|6.60%
|$110,871
|$124,336
|12.14%
|Connally ISD
|$715,496,533
|$731,759,637
|$16,263,104
|2.27%
|$126,128
|$133,695
|6.00%
