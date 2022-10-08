Tax burden shifts from homeowners to others in McLennan County with new exemptions

New state and local property tax exemptions worked as intended in McLennan County, dropping total taxes levied on owners with homestead exemptions by almost 3% compared to last year, according to data compiled by the local appraisal district.

But that spells higher bills for the 41% of county residents who rent and for commercial property owners. Total taxes levied on McLennan County residences without a homestead exemption, mostly rental properties, increased by 23% year over year. The levy on commercial properties increased by 7%.

A greater share of this year's tax levy imposed by all entities in McLennan County comes from rental properties, a contributing factor to increasing rent costs.

The majority of taxing entities in the county lowered their tax rates or maintained last year's rate in the face of countywide taxable property values that increased by $3.2 billion, or about 15%, compared to last year.

“Overall for the county, tax rates are going down over time, which it should as values go up,” said Joe Don Bobbitt, chief appraiser for the McLennan County Appraisal District.

The shift of tax burden away from homeowners and onto other property owners came with expanded homestead exemptions.

Voters statewide approved a measure in May to expand the school tax homestead exemption, available for properties that serve as the owner's primary residence, from a $25,000 reduction of taxed value to a $40,000 reduction.

The Waco City Council followed up in June by increasing Waco's general homestead exemption from 10% to 15%, increasing the city's exemption for homeowners 65 or older from $5,000 to $50,000, and adding a new $50,000 exemption for homeowners with disabilities.

Woodway, which does not have a general homestead exemption, expanded its exemption for homeowners 65 and older from $10,000 to $20,000 and added a $20,000 exemption for homeowners with disabilities.

“Anything that is not a (property with a homestead exemption) probably went up,” Bobbitt said.

According to Bobbitt, who used weighted averages to prevent new properties or exemption status changes from skewing the data, taxes all entities in McLennan County levied on residences without homestead exemptions increased by 9% from 2020 to 2021, then 23% from 2021 to 2022; while taxes levied on houses with an exemption increased by 3% from 2020 to 2021, then decreased by 3% from 2021 to 2022; and taxes levied on commercial properties dipped by 7% from 2020 to 2021, then increased by 7% from 2021 to 2022.

While homeowners overall are seeing a dip in property taxes this year, individual cases vary significantly. And often eye-popping value increases led to a jump in owners filing formal protests of property values set by the appraisal district. The number of protests this year hit 19,000, compared to 15,000 last year, Bobbitt has said.

The vast majority of property value protests have been settled by this point in the year. One of the few homeowners still fighting their valuations is local doctor John Eagle, who said he hired a startup to argue on his behalf this time around after he was unsuccessful last year.

He bought his home in the Brookview neighborhood in May 2020, taking advantage of low interest rates available at the time. Eagle said the home was a steal at about $160,000, but since then his appraisal has increased by about $50,000.

He and his wife have invested in the pale yellow house, remodeling parts of the kitchen and maintaining the home’s original hardwood floors before turning their attention to the exterior and landscaping.

Under state law, the tax value of a property with a homestead exemption can increase by no more than 10% per year, but the cap doe not apply to the value of new improvements made to the property.

“I think the hardest part about it is that it punishes improvement,” Eagle said. “We’ve put some work into this house, and we’d love to be here a long time. … At the same time, if that increases the appraisal, it punishes us in the long run.”

He said the home's appraisal has increased about 10.6% per year since 2015, compared to a 3.6% increase in Waco’s median wage over the same period of time.

“Unless you’re constantly getting promoted or getting raises, how do you keep up with the appraisal value of your own home?” Eagle said.

The first time he attempted to argue for a lower valuation, he took the wrong approach, focusing on his issues with how Waco ISD and other taxing entities were using property taxes. This time he said he hired Ownwell, a Texas startup that will argue his case in exchange for half of any money the firm is able to save him.

For retired school teacher Pam Cooper, this year's property appraisal notice for her home near China Spring made her gulp. The valuation jumped to $143,760, up from $116,360 the year before.

"I'm one of those who think school teachers shouldn't have to pay school taxes when they retire," she said.

Cooper, 71, retired in 2020 after 37 years as a primary school teacher, including 22 years with the Waco Independent School District. She pays property taxes to McLennan County, the city of Waco, McLennan Community College and China Spring ISD, qualifying for homestead and senior citizen exemptions in the taxing jurisdictions that offer them.

Cooper estimates she draws about $3,100 monthly in retirement benefits, but any future increases in those benefits would come from the Texas Legislature.

The $715 she paid in property taxes last year had increased from $650 the year before, which makes her wonder what this year's tax bill will look like with the higher valuations. Cooper works part-time as president of the Greater Waco American Federation of Texas, but largely relies on her retirement benefits through the Teacher Retirement System of Texas.

Nearly three years ago, Waco artist Susan Sistrunk and then-partner Mark Kieran moved into the 112-year-old house that doubles as her home and the location of her Susan L. Sistrunk Fine Art Gallery.

Its location in the 2100 block of Washington Avenue was a major draw, close to downtown Waco and access to potential customers, local artists and business collaborators, but more affordable than property closer to the city's center.

She leases the property through The Cromwell Co. property management firm for $1,750 per month. Last year, the property valuation for the 1,940-square-foot home went up from $176,410 to $211,570, with taxes assessed at $4,563.20.

Her lease went up $100 per month this year, and she is anxious about what rising property values will mean for a gallery owner and artist operating on a thin profit margin.

"When you're dealing with a home-based business, you want to keep costs low and out of debt. … I'm a debt-free business and I plan to stay that way," she said.

County tax records show a Barry J. Williams of Austin as the house's owner. Efforts to contact him for comment were unsuccessful.

In addition to paying property taxes through her lease, Sistrunk pays sales taxes from her business on a quarterly basis. She said it peeved her to receive notice from the county tax assessor's office this year that some of her home furnishings, such as antique chairs and a couch she inherited from her family, are considered part of her business and taxed accordingly.

"The amount is not vast … but my concern is the taxes keep edging up," Sistrunk said. "I pride myself serving local artists in the community. If this edges my prices up, people will not pay the prices (they see) in Dallas and Austin. When does this nickel-and-diming stop?"

According to data from Apartmentlist.com, average rent for a two-bedroom apartment in McLennan County increased from $915 to $1,181 from 2020 to 2022.

Robert Denton, a local landlord who owns both commercial and residential properties, said there are factors beyond rising property taxes that will increase rental rates in the future.

He said the number of properties the appraisal district oversees has almost quadrupled in the last several years, but the staff has remained more or less the same size, and he does not fault the appraisal district.

He said inflation, maintenance costs and rising interests rates are factors that influence rent along with property taxes. Insurance costs also rise as a function of property values.

“We’re ready to get more into a recession and the numbers … of people being evicted, people not being able to pay their rent, all those numbers are going to increase,” Denton said.

He also said real estate investment companies that buy up as much rental property as possible are more active in McLennan County than they have been in previous years.

"Those are investors that you don't know and you don't see," Denton said. "If you try to say 'Who owns this?' it will say 'Such and Such LLC.' Well, it's not owned by an LLC, it's a stock exchange company."

Denton said he expects a familiar pattern to play out in the next several years. renters will be pushed farther and farther from cities' cores by rising rents.

"There won't be any change because property values aren't going to come down," he said. "By the time the recession gets through in the bubble we live in, I don't think we'll see a reduction."