Tax deal for solar farm near Crawford met with skepticism from commissioners

A San Antonio company vying to place a solar farm near Crawford struck a nerve with McLennan County commissioners Tuesday, with County Judge Scott Felton and Precinct 3 Commissioner Will Jones saying they have grown weary providing tax breaks to renewable energy projects.
"I don't feel compelled to support this," Felton said during the commissioners' Zoom meeting. "The current administration is so dedicated to alternative energy, it will throw all the money it can at it. You don't need us."
James Scott, senior project development manager for OCI Solar Power, told commissioners OCI is maneuvering to place a solar farm on almost 1,000 acres in the Crawford Independent School District. Scott said the 100-megawatt facility would represent a $115 million investment, and Crawford ISD would see farmland become commercial land for tax purposes, providing a revenue boost.
Tax breaks, or lack thereof, can determine a project's viability, Scott said in an interview after the meeting. He said he would hate to see Crawford ISD and residents leasing land to OCI lose this opportunity. He said Central Texas is becoming a hot spot for renewable energy, with solar and wind farms popping up in neighboring counties that would welcome OCI's involvement.
He discussed a 10-year tax abatement schedule that would see OCI receive county tax breaks ranging from 70% to 30% over a decade.
McLennan County now has tax abatement agreements with entities that have launched four solar or wind farms in the county.
"I was surprised. I'd never heard that before," Scott said of the negative response. "In some states that are not particularly friendly to business, particularly in the Northeast, I've heard that reaction to wind farms, and it has a lot to do with their visibility. I've never heard it relating to solar."
It also is a new response for McLennan County commissioners. In signing off on previous tax deals for solar farms, Felton and others have said they attract little if any opposition and, even with breaks, provide the county and other taxing entities significantly more revenue than the farmland they replace.
Felton said in an interview Tuesday the county should decide how it wants to address the boon in alternative energy projects.
"So many are coming in. … We just need to figure out where we're at," Felton said. "I think with competition in science, we'll move in some direction, but if any move is made too fast, there will be mistakes. How many of these do we want? Do we need the whole county covered up with wind turbines and solar panels? Would they inhibit some other kind of development? When we make decisions, they are multi-decade decisions. We need to talk about it more. Commissioners will sit on this a couple weeks, then reconvene."
Commissioner Jones also questioned tax breaks for OCI Solar Power.
"I think the county would make a huge mistake increasing reliance upon alternative energy, putting way too many eggs in one basket," Jones said.
He said non-renewable energy sources are more reliable and deserving of subsidies before wind and solar projects.
Industry recruiter Kris Collins, the Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce's senior vice president for economic development, mentioned during the Zoom meeting that a newcomer to Waco's industrial district, California-based S2A Modular, will place solar panels atop its covered employee parking to serve as a power source.
"That's something they're doing of their own accord, right?" Jones said.
Collins said it is, but added that companies are more regularly inquiring about renewable energy availability during their site selection process.
Precinct 2 Commissioner Patricia Miller said she views solar and wind farms as valuable revenue sources for smaller school districts. She said she welcomes more discussion among commissioners and input from Crawford residents.
Crawford ISD Superintendent Kenneth Hall said word is getting out in the community about the proposed solar farm. He said OCI approached the district about possible tax abatements.
"They will pay us a set figure to cover the cost of filing an application with the Texas Comptroller's Office, and of having attorneys and financial advisors look over the plan," Hall said by phone. "We will let residents have their say. I've had one call so far, from someone asking about taking farmland."
Hall said the district, with an enrollment of 560 in kindergarten through 12th grade, has an aging high school and a shortage of classroom space.
"I don't know how I feel about it," he said of the solar plant. "On one side, we have construction needs, and this might allow us to address those without raising taxes. But solar farms detract somewhat from the land's beauty."
Scott, with OCI, said the company will apply to have the Crawford project covered by Texas Tax Code Chapter 313, which caps the taxable value of large, capital-intensive investments. This measure serves to make Texas more competitive in pursuing high-profile development, he said.
Even with 313 in place, Crawford ISD stands to receive "a nice chunk of change" in a lump sum, Scott said. When the acreage shifts from agricultural to commercial for tax purposes, OCI must pay the district what the land would have generated as commercial property the previous three years.
"The county, the school district, McLennan Community College all benefit from this," Scott said. "And 313 is not meant to benefit only alternative energy projects. Google, Tesla, Apple, Walmart, Amazon, anyone can take advantage of it. But the program sunsets at the end of next year."
Scott said one local person owns about 75% of the land his company would lease to build the solar farm. He said the company has not landed a customer for the energy it will produce, saying electricity providers typically wait until all legal and administrative details are ironed out.
"They don't want to be left at the altar," Scott said.
Solar generation is in the midst of rapid growth in Texas but represented just 2% of the state's electricity production last year, compared to 20% for wind and 52% for natural gas, according to an Energy Information Administration report from April. Installed solar capacity, at 2.4 gigawatts in 2019, is expected to grow to 14.9 gigawatts by the end of next year, according to the report.