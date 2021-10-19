Tax deal for solar farm near Crawford met with skepticism from commissioners

McLennan County now has tax abatement agreements with entities that have launched four solar or wind farms in the county.

"I was surprised. I'd never heard that before," Scott said of the negative response. "In some states that are not particularly friendly to business, particularly in the Northeast, I've heard that reaction to wind farms, and it has a lot to do with their visibility. I've never heard it relating to solar."

It also is a new response for McLennan County commissioners. In signing off on previous tax deals for solar farms, Felton and others have said they attract little if any opposition and, even with breaks, provide the county and other taxing entities significantly more revenue than the farmland they replace.

Felton said in an interview Tuesday the county should decide how it wants to address the boon in alternative energy projects.