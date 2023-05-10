All 911 calls in McLennan County were routed through the Waco Police Department’s nonemergency administrative line for four hours Wednesday afternoon. Technical issues with a service provider, not the county's or city’s own equipment, caused the problem, said Jesse Harrison, executive director of the McLennan County 9-1-1 Emergency Assistance District.

Harrison said the Waco police dispatch center normally dispatches to the entire city and to unincorporated areas and small towns in the county. Under normal operation, calls from area cities that have their own dispatchers are automatically sent to the correct jurisdiction by the county’s 911 network.

Waco police spokesperson Cierra Shipley said in an email Wednesday afternoon that all 911 calls in McLennan County were coming through the department's nonemergency line rather than emergency dispatch.

She asked that emergency 911 callers be patient while the issue was resolved, and said to give the dispatcher their location and phone number immediately.

Woodway, Hewitt, Robinson, Bellmead, Lacy Lakeview and McGregor have their own call takers and dispatch services. However, 911 calls even in those cities were being routed through the Waco administrative line, Shipley said.

The issue lasted from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m., she said.

The county emergency assistance district is responsible for 911 infrastructure including networks, equipment and databases that make sure 911 calls are routed to the appropriate center, Harrison said.

He said when issues arise, both the county emergency assistance district and the service provider work at the same time to isolate the issue. In this case, the county made sure there were no problems with any of its 911 equipment at its communication centers, and the service provider isolated the issue and fixed it, he said.

Harrison said Wednesday afternoon he was still waiting for an action item report from the service provider to understand what the actual problem was.

Issues of this magnitude are not a common occurrence, he said. Sometimes fibers can be cut during digging that could isolate one emergency communication center, but it is very rare that a fiber cut would affect the whole county, Harrison said.

“It’s a big deal that it did happen. … We still want to know why it happened and what steps that will be taken in the future to prevent it from happening again,” he said.

The county has contingency routing plans for 911 calls in case of emergencies, Harrison said. He said in this case, the contingency route directed calls to the nonemergency number, rather than leaving the calls ringing or unanswered.

After the problem was isolated and fixed, the county emergency assistance district was able to confirm calls were coming in as they should, Harrison said. The service provider did its own testing to make sure calls were going through on its end as well, he said.